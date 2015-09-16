Syrian refugees raise two babies as they arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, an...more

Syrian refugees raise two babies as they arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, an estimated 309,000 people had arrived by sea in Greece, the International Organization for Migration (IMO) said on Friday. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, according to the United Nations refugee agency. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

