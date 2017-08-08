Editor's Choice

A baby doll hangs from a scale used to track the weight of infants in a mock medical tent at the "Refugee Camp in my Neighbourhood" installation at a Sydney park in Australia, August 7, 2017. The temporary "refugee camp" project, established by a...more

A baby doll hangs from a scale used to track the weight of infants in a mock medical tent at the "Refugee Camp in my Neighbourhood" installation at a Sydney park in Australia, August 7, 2017. The temporary "refugee camp" project, established by a local Sydney council, has been set up to replicate the real life conditions of refugee camps around the world and employs former refugees as tour guides to educate Australians on the plight of millions displaced by humanitarian emergencies globally. REUTERS/Jason Reed

