Editor's Choice

Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2015

An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia on Wednesday on the second day of a border crackdown. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L) and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, United States, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A man looks on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. No casualty has been reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union on Tuesday, taking matters into its own hands to halt Europe's influx of refugees. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model has her hair done before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Croatian policeman holds a crying baby as he stands among migrants waiting to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. Croatia said on Thursday it could not take in any more migrants, amid chaotic scenes of riot police trying to control thousands who have streamed into the European Union country from Serbia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September 17, 2015. Crowds of protesters rallied on Wednesday as Japan's parliament moved close to passing bills for a defence policy change that could allow troops to fight abroad for the first time since World War Two, despite opposition by many ordinary voters. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A piece of a religious figure lies on the ground inside the local cemetery after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile on Thursday after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eight people and slammed powerful waves into coastal towns, forcing more than a million people from their homes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Osama Abdul Mohsen (R), a Syrian refugee who was filmed being tripped up by a camerawoman as he fled police in Hungary with his young son, and his son Zaid sit inside a train to Madrid upon their arrival at Barcelona's Sants train station September 16, 2015. Mohsen arrived in Spain after being offered a job in soccer coaching in Getafe, near Madrid, after his story caught the eye of a training school there. REUTERS/Elena Gyldenkerne

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Serbia on Wednesday condemned Hungary's use of water cannon and tear gas against migrants on their border, saying Hungary had "no right" to do so, the Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid (front) presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Serbia on Wednesday condemned Hungary's use of water cannon and tear gas against migrants on their border, saying Hungary had "no right" to do so, the Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A resident looks on near debris of a damaged house after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile on Thursday after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eight people and slammed powerful waves into coastal towns, forcing more than a million people from their homes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Afghan girls study at an open area, founded by Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), outside Jalalabad city, Afghanistan September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Chequered flags decorate lamp posts as people look out from the Marina Bay Sands' sky park observatory deck ahead of the Singapore F1 night race in Singapore September 16, 2015. The Singapore F1 Grand Prix night race takes place from September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Riot police protect the entrance to Chinatown from "Red Shirt" demonstrators during a rally to celebrate Malaysia Day and to counter a massive protest held over two days last month that called for Prime Minister Najib Razak's resignation over a graft scandal, in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2015. The Malaysian government warned the Malay organisers of a mass rally getting underway in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday to avoid racial slurs and slogans that could raise tensions in the multi-ethnic Southeast Asian nation. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia on Wednesday on the second day of a border crackdown. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried to a vehicle headed towards to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 17, 2015. During the festival, the idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and will be immersed in a river or the sea in accordance with the Hindu faith. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Refugees overcrowding a dinghy are welcomed by locals and volunteers upon arrival at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A resident stands next to his damaged shophouse after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile on Thursday after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that killed at least eight people and slammed powerful waves into coastal towns, forcing more than a million people from their homes. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
