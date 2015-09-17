Editor's Choice
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed...more
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L) and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan...more
A man looks on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. No casualty has been reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union on...more
A model has her hair done before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Croatian policeman holds a crying baby as he stands among migrants waiting to board a bus in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. Croatia said on Thursday it could not take in any more migrants, amid chaotic scenes of riot police trying to...more
Opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September...more
A piece of a religious figure lies on the ground inside the local cemetery after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile on Thursday after a...more
Osama Abdul Mohsen (R), a Syrian refugee who was filmed being tripped up by a camerawoman as he fled police in Hungary with his young son, and his son Zaid sit inside a train to Madrid upon their arrival at Barcelona's Sants train station September...more
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Serbia on Wednesday condemned Hungary's use of water cannon and tear gas against migrants on their border, saying Hungary had "no right" to...more
Model Gigi Hadid (front) presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Serbia on Wednesday condemned Hungary's use of water cannon and tear gas against migrants on their border, saying Hungary had "no right" to do...more
A resident looks on near debris of a damaged house after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile on Thursday after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake...more
Afghan girls study at an open area, founded by Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), outside Jalalabad city, Afghanistan September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Chequered flags decorate lamp posts as people look out from the Marina Bay Sands' sky park observatory deck ahead of the Singapore F1 night race in Singapore September 16, 2015. The Singapore F1 Grand Prix night race takes place from September 18,...more
Riot police protect the entrance to Chinatown from "Red Shirt" demonstrators during a rally to celebrate Malaysia Day and to counter a massive protest held over two days last month that called for Prime Minister Najib Razak's resignation over a graft...more
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to...more
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought...more
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried to a vehicle headed towards to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 17, 2015. During the festival, the idols...more
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees overcrowding a dinghy are welcomed by locals and volunteers upon arrival at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A resident stands next to his damaged shophouse after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Illapel town, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. Strong aftershocks rippled through Chile on Thursday after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that...more
