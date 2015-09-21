A car falls as it is being lifted by a crane at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 21, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March, in what they...more

A car falls as it is being lifted by a crane at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 21, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March, in what they said was an attempt to stop the Iranian-allied Houthi group from expanding in Yemen and to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been pushed into exile in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

