Editor's Choice

Officials carry an injured woman off the speed boat of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (not pictured) after an explosion onboard, in Male, Maldives September 28, 2015. The president of the Maldives was unhurt but his wife and two aides were injured in an explosion on board their speedboat as it approached Male, capital of the Indian Ocean archipelago, a senior aide told Reuters. The cause of Monday's blast was not immediately clear, but it was witnessed by several journalists who were waiting to meet President Abdulla Yameen on his return from the Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Waheed Mohamed

