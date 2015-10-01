Editor's Choice
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 29, 2015. China ordered tens of thousands of boats...more
United States Secretary of State John Kerry looks on during the U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models look at their mobile phones backstage before the Guy Laroche Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion Week, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants walk to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
13-year-old Emmanuel Festo from Tanzania poses for a portrait with a plush toy that he says makes him feel safe at night and that he sleeps with, in the Staten Island borough of New York in the Staten Island borough of New York, September 21, 2015....more
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the General...more
Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Since emerging from the jungle in 2005, half naked and carrying blowpipes, the Nukak have lived in...more
Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight as others take off during an international hot air balloon festival at Maayan Harod National park in northern Israel September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Students of State Police School (SPN) run amid haze while attending a physical exercise in Pekanbaru, Indonesia Riau province, September 30, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesia has sent nearly 21,000 personnel to fight forest fires...more
Sparrows fly around a bird feeder in Putgarten, Germany, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians...more
An aerial view of The Villages retirement community in Central Florida, June 27, 2015. The Villages has been the fastest growing metro area in the nation for two years running, more than doubling its population to 114,000 since 2010, according to the...more
People play golf at the world's largest retirement community The Villages in Central Florida June 18, 2015. Green carpets of golf are threaded throughout the community with about 600 holes over 45 courses, where residents play for free. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom high-fives with a boy as he visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015....more
A man hangs Chinese national flags as decorations at a park, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, during the...more
A migrant rests at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could...more
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) re-enters after excusing himself from a news conference following a closed Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 29, 2015. A battle for control of the U.S. House of...more
Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) celebrates with team-mate Neymar after scoring a goal against Bayer Leverkusen during their Champions League group E soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Nazi swastika banner hangs on the facade of the Prefecture Palace in Nice which is being used as part of a movie set during the filming of a WWII film in the old city of Nice, France, September 29, 2015. The Prefecture released a statement on...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) reviews an honour guard after his arrival in Kingston, September 29, 2015. Cameron is in Jamaica on an official visit to meet with his Jamaican counterpart Portia Simpson-Miller and to take part in official...more
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A migrant prays at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 29, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly...more
Passengers take a ride on an overcrowded bus as limited public transportation operates in the city during the ongoing oil and fuel crisis in Kathmandu, Nepal September 29, 2015. Tension between Nepal and India has spiked since Nepal adopted a new...more
President Barack Obama (R) and Cuban President Raul Castro adjust their jackets at the start of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Head of the department of the interior architecture at Estonian Academy of Arts Hannes Praks poses for a picture in the wooden megaphone in the forest near Pahni village, Estonia, September 28, 2015. Three large-scale wooden megaphones have been set...more
Palestinians ask for help as a wounded protester lies in the ground during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians...more
