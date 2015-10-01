Editor's Choice
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the...more
A fence erected by Hungarian army soldiers is seen on the border with Croatia near Zakany, Hungary October 1, 2015. Hungary is ready to close its border with Croatia, except at border stations, to limit the flow of migrants from the Middle East, in a...more
An honor guard opens the door as Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) enters a hall to attend a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri...more
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants walk to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
13-year-old Emmanuel Festo from Tanzania poses for a portrait with a plush toy that he says makes him feel safe at night and that he sleeps with, in the Staten Island borough of New York in the Staten Island borough of New York, September 21, 2015....more
People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province September 29, 2015. China ordered tens of thousands of boats back...more
Serviceman Andro Khchukhidze kisses his three-year-old daughter Tinatin after a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, September 30, 2015. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, the servicemen, comprised of members...more
United States Secretary of State John Kerry looks on during the U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Giang Thi May teaches a first grade class at the primary school of Van Chai in Dong Van district, on the border with China, north of Hanoi, Vietnam, September 21, 2015. There is no electricity and no books. She teaches the children in the local Hmong...more
Models take a selfie backstage before the Guy Laroche Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, France, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
One of the 12 men, convicted of planning several blasts on crowded commuter trains in the financial capital of Mumbai in 2006, gestures as he is escorted by police to a court in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2015. An Indian court sentenced five men to...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Since emerging from the jungle in 2005, half naked and carrying blowpipes, the Nukak have lived in...more
Refugees and migrants struggle to get off an overcrowded dinghy as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and...more
Models present creations by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Rochas during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A businessman crosses a road at Tokyo's business district October 1, 2015. Japanese big manufacturers' confidence worsened in the three months to September and companies were cautious on the outlook, a central bank survey showed, as they felt the...more
Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight as others take off during an international hot air balloon festival at Maayan Harod National park in northern Israel September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Students of State Police School (SPN) run amid haze while attending a physical exercise in Pekanbaru, Indonesia Riau province, September 30, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesia has sent nearly 21,000 personnel to fight forest fires...more
A child looks up while standing near a crime scene in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, September 30, 2015. Unknown assailants stopped a vehicle and gunned down its four passengers, a father, his two sons and a nephew, early Wednesday, local media reported....more
Jewish worshippers cover themselves in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the holiday of Sukkot September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland September 11,...more
A migrant woman hugs a baby wrapped with a thermal blanket as she arrives on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000...more
A damaged building is seen after explosions hit Liucheng, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 30, 2015. A series of package bombs exploded on Wednesday in the southwest China city of Liuzhou, killing at least seven people and injuring 51,...more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
