Editor's Choice

Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg,Oregon October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Refugees and migrants struggle to jump off an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken...more
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 2, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman said on Friday that Palestinian males under the age of 40 were...more
Fisherman Dominick Manfredini prepares to fish at daybreak at the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park as heavy rain falls in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, October 2, 2015. Rapidly changing weather conditions have officials and residents worried as...more
A woman mourns near the fresh grave of Eitam and Na'ama Henkin after their funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem October 2, 2015. The Israeli couple was shot dead while driving through the occupied West Bank late on Thursday and Israeli forces were...more
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An honor guard opens the door as Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) enters a hall to attend a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri...more
Members of the Alcochete forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal October 1, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Syrian refugee girls are wrapped with blankets following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000...more
Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland September 11,...more
A damaged building is seen after explosions hit Liucheng, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 30, 2015. A series of package bombs exploded on Wednesday in the southwest China city of Liuzhou, killing at least seven people and injuring 51,...more
Peruvian shamans holding a figure of a Nino Jesus (Child Jesus) and a snake perform a ritual at the Rimac river to fight the negative effects of the Nino weather phenomena over Nature, in Lima, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted a tunnel leading to the presidential house near the Petrol Station in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 1, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance...more
A migrant man kisses a boy as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000...more
President Barack Obama makes a statement about the shootings in Oregon from the White House in Washington October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fog hangs above tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East are camped on the French...more
A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin...more
A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 2, 2015. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighbouring Indonesia...more
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind over west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy studies at a window of his house at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A leaf falls onto a horse's head during a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
