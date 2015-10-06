Edition:
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. Air France confirmed in a meeting with staff on Monday that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Three scientists from Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to the development of potent new drugs against parasitic diseases such as malaria and elephantiasis won the Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs Nicole Hockley (R), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan, at a campaign town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. Despair in the search for dozens of people still missing after a deadly landslide swallowed part of a Guatemalan town is so deep that some relatives feel lucky simply to have found the bodies of their loved ones. Families lit candles on Sunday for relatives engulfed by a mass of earth and rubble that crashed down on a neighborhood in Santa Catarina Pinula. Rescue teams have found more than 130 bodies and up to 150 others are missing, feared dead. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Chris Stumbo (L-R), his girlfriend Felicia Howerton and Paul Stumbo check out the level of flood waters surrounding their home on Applewood Court in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina October 5, 2015. Torrential rainfall that South Carolina's governor called a once-in-a-millennium downpour triggered flooding in the southeastern U.S. state on Sunday, causing at least eight deaths in the Carolinas. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces drive along a road during a withdrawal near the village of Krymske in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. Ukraine has started withdrawing tanks and light artillery from the frontline in the eastern region of Luhansk in accordance with a recent agreement with pro-Russian separatists, the Ukrainian military said on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
An Iraqi refugee on a wheelchair reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A traffic warning sign reads, "Danger of Flooding" near an abandoned car that is submerged in deep water near the autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. Flooding along part of the French Riviera has killed at least 16 people, officials said Sunday. The downpour hit the Alpes-Maritimes region, which lies at the eastern end of France's Mediterranean coast and borders Italy, on Saturday evening. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A Palestinian protester sits on a road during clashes with Israeli police in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him dead, officers said, amid an uptick in violence in the city and occupied West Bank. According to local media, the two men who were killed were identified as Nehemia Lavi, 41, of Jerusalem and Aharon Bennett, 21, of Beitar Illit. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
President Obama greets family members of fallen firefighters after delivering remarks at the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Women place family pictures out to dry, saved from their home, near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. Flooding along part of the French Riviera has killed at least 16 people, officials said Sunday. The downpour hit the Alpes-Maritimes region, which lies at the eastern end of France's Mediterranean coast and borders Italy, on Saturday evening. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A family member of Aharon Bennett mourns next to his covered body before his funeral in Jerusalem, October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him dead, officers said, amid an uptick in violence in the city and occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Jongsong Pharmaceutical General Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. Hundreds of pets get blessed during Saint Francis of Assisi festivities outside the San Francisco church in downtown Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire at a campaign rally in Brampton, Ontario, October 4, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls for a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Delegates listen to Britain's Justice Secretary Michael Gove as his speech is flashed up on a screen at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Relatives of Lebanese soldiers and policemen, who were captured by Islamist insurgents in Arsal, set tires on fire as they block a road leading to Beirut international airport, while demanding for their release and pressuring the government to act October 4, 2015. Last August, Islamist insurgents affiliated with the Nusra Front and Islamic State staged an incursion into the border town of Arsal, seizing 33 soldiers and policemen. Islamic State and Nusra Front are still holding 23 of them. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Guatemalan authorities on Sunday said that around 300 people remain missing after a massive landslide on Thursday night claimed at least 87 lives and flattened over a hundred homes. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Beachgoers swim and sit on Bondi beach during a hot spring day in Sydney, Australia, October 4, 2015. The 2015 El Nino is expected to be the strongest event in nearly 20 years, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said last month, which will typically bring dry conditions to Australia's east coast and drought-like conditions across more of Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. The murder by a Hindu mob of a Muslim man rumored to have slaughtered a cow has thrown a spotlight on the hardline, polarizing agenda of some followers of Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, undermining his promise of development for all. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would meet security chiefs later on Sunday to discuss more action to tackle a rising wave of violence in East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, and the West Bank, areas that Israel captured in a 1967 war. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Competitors take part in the International BMX Cycling Challenge at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games BMX cycling track which is part of the X-Park at the Deodoro Sports Complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 4, 2015. The International BMX Cycling Challenge is a test event for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Pope Francis leaves the synod of the family at the end of the morning session at the Vatican, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Laborers move baked bricks from an oven at a kiln on outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A swan is carried down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
People look at an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. Flooding along part of the French Riviera has killed least 16 people, officials said Sunday. The downpour hit the Alpes-Maritimes region, which lies at the eastern end of France's Mediterranean coast and borders Italy, on Saturday evening. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
People wear house models during a march held on World Habitat Day in central Phnom Penh, October 5, 2015. Former residents of Boeung Kak lake, Borei Keila neighbourhood and other communities affected by private corporation developers gathered on Monday as they called on the Cambodian government to stop evicting them from their homes, according to local media. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
