Palestinians stand on the razed home of a Palestinian militant in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 6, 2015. Israeli forces destroyed the homes of two Palestinian militants and sealed off part of a third in Jerusalem on Tuesday, in a crackdown launched by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after four Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks. The Israeli military said in a statement it had demolished the family home of the Palestinian who in November 2014 killed four rabbis and a police officer in a Jerusalem synagogue before he and another attacker were shot dead at the scene by police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) kisses the forehead of Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans ahead of his address to the European Parliament during a debate on the results of the last informal European Council, in Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as others take cover during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, gestures after arriving on a flight from Cairo, at London's Heathrow airport, Britain, October 6, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt, was pardoned by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in September. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
People participate in a torchlight procession from Ryesgade to Christiansborg Palace Square organized by Velkomstkomiteen (Welcome Committee) to show their support for refugees after the Danish government tightened rules for asylum seekers in Copenhagen, Denmark October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soeren Bidstrup/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama hugs elementary school students after picking vegetables with them during the annual fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House in Washington, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A woman carries a sled used for sledding the white sand dunes of White Sands National Monument park area near Alamogordo, New Mexico October 6, 2015. The park is comprised of white sand dunes composed of gypsum crystals. It is the largest gypsum dune field in the world. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. Violence intensified in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Sunday after Israelis were targeted in two stabbing attacks and a Palestinian was killed in a clash with Israeli troops, officials said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. Air France confirmed in a meeting with staff on Monday that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. Despair in the search for dozens of people still missing after a deadly landslide swallowed part of a Guatemalan town is so deep that some relatives feel lucky simply to have found the bodies of their loved ones. Families lit candles on Sunday for relatives engulfed by a mass of earth and rubble that crashed down on a neighborhood in Santa Catarina Pinula. Rescue teams have found more than 130 bodies and up to 150 others are missing, feared dead. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Indian Air Force "Sarang" helicopters perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Arthur B. MacDonald, professor Emeritus at Queen's University in Canada, speaks on the phone shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics at his home in Kingston, Ontario, October 6, 2015. Japan's Takaaki Kajita and Canada's Arthur B. McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discovery that neutrinos, labeled nature's most elusive particles, have mass, the award-giving body said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Orangutans walk as haze shrouds Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation camp in Nyaru Menteng, Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, October 5, 2015. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has called on Indonesia to take action against people setting fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across the region, with the sky over southern Thailand the latest to be clouded by the pollution. REUTERS/Rosa Panggabean/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jew dances with a Torah scroll during the celebrations of Simchat Torah in a synagogue at Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, October 5, 2015. Jews around the world rejoice during the holiday, which marks the final reading of the Torah, and the renewal of the cycle for the coming year. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Mexican comics, one of them dressed as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (front C), poke fun at the candidate during the show entitled "Sons of Trump" at the Aldana theater in Mexico City, October 3, 2015. Decked out in dark suits and outlandish blond wigs, a clutch of Mexico's most popular comedians lambasts Donald Trump as a dangerous buffoon in a new play that hits back over his anti-Mexican comments on the U.S. election campaign trail. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Relatives participate in the burial of Santos Etelvina Sontay, a victim of a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. Despair in the search for dozens of people still missing after a deadly landslide swallowed part of a Guatemalan town is so deep that some relatives feel lucky simply to have found the bodies of their loved ones. Families lit candles on Sunday for relatives engulfed by a mass of earth and rubble that crashed down on a neighborhood in Santa Catarina Pinula. Rescue teams have found more than 130 bodies and up to 150 others are missing, feared dead. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Lawyer Amal Clooney (L) speaks with Laila Ali, the wife of Mohammed Nasheed, during a news conference in central London, October 5, 2015. Lawyers working to release the jailed former President of the Maldives Nasheed are seeking travel bans and targeted financial sanctions against top Maldivian officials as they step up efforts to free the islands' first democratically elected leader. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A woman plays table tennis with Japan's Omron Corp's table tennis playing robot at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2015 in Makuhari, Japan, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A worker rests next to bags of charcoal at a retailers repacking shop in Las Pinas, Metro Manila, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli police (not seen) during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, October 5, 2015. A Palestinian teenager was killed on Monday in a clash with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, a Palestinian hospital source said. Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has intensified in the past few weeks and the teenager's reported death was the latest in a series of incidents that has raised fears of wider escalation. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A woman is reflected in Panasonic Corp's interactive mirror, which is able to apply virtual makeup and detect skin condition, during a demonstration at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2015 in Makuhari, Japan, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
U.S. team members pose for group photo before the start of the first round of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, October 6, 2015. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that it would have significant strategic meaning if China joined the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal in the future. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Hundreds of staff and students of the University of Hong Kong stage a silent protest against the university's governing council, which thwarted the appointment of the former law school dean as a university pro-vice-chancellor, inside their campus in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2015. About 1,000 students and staff at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) held a silent protest on Tuesday against what they say is Beijing's interference in academic freedom. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Some 300 migrants walk through an underpass after arriving from Linz, Austria, at the central station in Passau, south eastern Germany, October 5, 2015. German authorities expect up to 1.5 million asylum seekers to arrive in Germany this year, the Bild daily said in a report to be published on Monday, up from a previous estimate of 800,000 to 1 million. Germany's top-selling newspaper cited an internal forecast from authorities that it said had been classed as confidential. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs Nicole Hockley (R), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan, at a campaign town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during the Fashion Week in Paris, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Japan's Mount Fuji, surrounded by clouds, is seen from an airplane, October 6, 2015. Mount Fuji, at 3,776 metres (12,388 ft) is Japan's highest mountain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
