Editor`s choice

Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every...more
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israeli soldiers detain wounded Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a parliamentary session before a vote of confidence at the parliament building in Athens, Greece, October 8, 2015. Tsipras' government comfortably won a confidence vote early on Thursday,...more
A woman reacts after taking a picture with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (C), Democratic presidential candidate, after his remarks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute presidential candidates forum in Washington, October 7, 2015. ...more
Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney and Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy (L), who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, discuss at an event at the Frontline Club in London, Britain, October 7, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for...more
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A cemetery worker shovels dirt on the remains of 14 people for whom no one came forward to claim their remains after a memorial service at St. Joseph's cemetery in Lac Cruces, New Mexico October 7, 2015. There was little known about the people at...more
A Palestinian woman carries her crying daughter after rainwater flooded their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the 50-day war in the summer of 2014, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2015....more
Debris is seen in a bay after Typhoon Mujigae hit, in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, October 6, 2015. The death toll from the typhoon that struck China on the weekend has risen to 19, with four people missing. REUTERS/Stringer
Spectators wearing masks watches the men's singles match between Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay on a polluted day at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as others take cover during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 6, 2015. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he did...more
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 6, 2015. The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 83rd...more
David Carroll (R) of Waccamaw Lake Drive pulls boat carrying neighbors Rick Woodward, Miki Woodward and Matt Desjardins in Conway, South Carolina, October 6, 2015. The Woodward family came to the landing from their flooded neighborhood to meet...more
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) kisses the forehead of Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans ahead of his address to the European Parliament during a debate on the results of the last informal European...more
Model Cara Delevingne is surrounded by photographers as she arrives to attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel...more
An Afghan National Army (ANA) officer takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Afghanistan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man swims with his kid on the waters of the Parana do Amana river at Vila Nova do Amana community in the Sustainable Development Reserve, in Amazonas state, Brazil, September 22, 2015. Three solar-powered machines, are producing about ninety kilos...more
A part of the Aviastar airplane body is handed over from the policemen to the members of the rescue team at Ulu Salu village in Luwu, Indonesia South Sulawesi province, October 6, 2015. Indonesian authorities on Monday said they had found the...more
The mother of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Abeidallah, who was shot by Israeli troops during clashes on Monday, mourns over his body during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 6, 2015. Abeidallah was killed on...more
Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, gestures after arriving on a flight from Cairo, at London's Heathrow airport, Britain, October 6, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating...more
Migrants disembark from British vessel HMS Enterprise in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy, October 6, 2015. The Italian coastguard said on Tuesday some 1830 migrants have been rescued from the Mediterranean sea in a twenty-four hour period. Six...more
Actress Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs elementary school students after picking vegetables with them during the annual fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A male orangutan kept as a pet protects himself with sack at the owner's home in the village of Korek, in Kubu Raya, Indonesia West Kalimantan province, October 6, 2015. Government officials confiscated the orangutan kept as a pet by a resident to...more
Migrants run towards the Austrian border from Hegyeshalom, Hungary, October 6, 2015. Austria and Germany have committed to backing Greek efforts to secure more EU funds to cope with the influx and to boost staff on the ground. Many of the almost...more
A Houthi militant stands outside al-Nour mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 7, 2015. Seven people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing on the mosque in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthi-run state news agency said, and Islamic State...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to the audience at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
People cross U Bein bridge over Tuangthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Afghan residents look at a damaged building after a Taliban attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2015. Police said at least three Taliban fighters were killed and seven policemen wounded in a 10-hour gun battle that began late on Monday after...more
Migrants walk towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
