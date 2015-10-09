Editor`s choice

Edition:
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Buried beneath low mounds of earth, facing Mecca, lay Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian refugees who drowned this summer in the Aegean Sea trying to reach Europe in flimsy inflatable boats. Now there is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where the colonnaded tombs of wealthy Greeks are built in the classical Greek style, and flowers adorn lavish marble graves. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Buried beneath low mounds of earth, facing Mecca, lay Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian refugees who drowned this summer in the Aegean Sea trying to reach Europe in flimsy inflatable boats. Now there is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where the colonnaded tombs of wealthy Greeks are built in the classical Greek style, and flowers adorn lavish marble graves. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
People take a ride in a public bus in downtown Pyongyang, North Korea October 8, 2015. Smartphones, traffic jams and modern, energy-saving lights casting a dim glow on the streets - North Korea's capital shows signs of change even as it prepares for a pageant of military muscle and propaganda of the kind the country is known for. One of the world's most inaccessible places, North Korea has invited foreign journalists to Pyongyang this week for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party, and rising wealth is evident despite a creaking state economy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People take a ride in a public bus in downtown Pyongyang, North Korea October 8, 2015. Smartphones, traffic jams and modern, energy-saving lights casting a dim glow on the streets - North Korea's capital shows signs of change even as it prepares for...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
People take a ride in a public bus in downtown Pyongyang, North Korea October 8, 2015. Smartphones, traffic jams and modern, energy-saving lights casting a dim glow on the streets - North Korea's capital shows signs of change even as it prepares for a pageant of military muscle and propaganda of the kind the country is known for. One of the world's most inaccessible places, North Korea has invited foreign journalists to Pyongyang this week for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party, and rising wealth is evident despite a creaking state economy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters, the Nicaraguan police said, part of an ongoing labor dispute that has shut down operations at a Nicaraguan gold mine owned by Canada's B2Gold Corp. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters, the Nicaraguan police said,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters, the Nicaraguan police said, part of an ongoing labor dispute that has shut down operations at a Nicaraguan gold mine owned by Canada's B2Gold Corp. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the food court at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on Manhattan's West side. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the food court at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the food court at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on Manhattan's West side. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A masked Palestinian youth adds tyres to a fire during clashes with Israeli police in Sur Baher, a village in the suburbs of Arab east Jerusalem, October 7, 2015. A suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier, snatched his gun and was then shot dead by special forces on Wednesday, police said, as a surge of violence prompted Israel's prime minister to cancel a visit to Germany. Hours earlier, police said an 18-year-old Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli near a contested shrine in Jerusalem, and was then shot and wounded by the injured man, the third knife attack in the city in less than a week. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A masked Palestinian youth adds tyres to a fire during clashes with Israeli police in Sur Baher, a village in the suburbs of Arab east Jerusalem, October 7, 2015. A suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier, snatched his...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A masked Palestinian youth adds tyres to a fire during clashes with Israeli police in Sur Baher, a village in the suburbs of Arab east Jerusalem, October 7, 2015. A suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier, snatched his gun and was then shot dead by special forces on Wednesday, police said, as a surge of violence prompted Israel's prime minister to cancel a visit to Germany. Hours earlier, police said an 18-year-old Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli near a contested shrine in Jerusalem, and was then shot and wounded by the injured man, the third knife attack in the city in less than a week. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during the Fashion Week in Paris, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during the Fashion Week in Paris, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during the Fashion Week in Paris, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina, October 7, 2015. Rescuers searched early Wednesday for two people missing in floodwaters in South Carolina, while authorities urged residents in hundreds of homes to seek higher ground. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina, October 7, 2015. Rescuers searched early Wednesday for two people missing in floodwaters in South Carolina, while authorities urged residents in hundreds of homes to seek higher ground. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina, October 7, 2015. Rescuers searched early Wednesday for two people missing in floodwaters in South Carolina, while authorities urged residents in hundreds of homes to seek higher ground. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A reporter takes pictures of a soldier during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Rustic Kinmen, with a population of less than 129,000, is a half-hour ferry ride to China, but it takes an hour to fly to major Taiwan cities. Just off its shores, glass-walled high-rises wink seductively from the booming mainland port of Xiamen in one of China's most prosperous provinces. Kinmen is eyeing closer commercial ties with China. It wants to pipe water from Xiamen and has plans to build a bridge and set up a glittering free trade zone with the city. China is seeking unification with Taiwan under its "one country, two systems" formula by which Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997. And Kinmen, or "Golden Gate", is a test for China's ambitions to recover Taiwan through soft power. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A reporter takes pictures of a soldier during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Rustic Kinmen, with a population of less than 129,000, is a half-hour ferry ride to China, but it takes an hour to fly to major...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A reporter takes pictures of a soldier during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Rustic Kinmen, with a population of less than 129,000, is a half-hour ferry ride to China, but it takes an hour to fly to major Taiwan cities. Just off its shores, glass-walled high-rises wink seductively from the booming mainland port of Xiamen in one of China's most prosperous provinces. Kinmen is eyeing closer commercial ties with China. It wants to pipe water from Xiamen and has plans to build a bridge and set up a glittering free trade zone with the city. China is seeking unification with Taiwan under its "one country, two systems" formula by which Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997. And Kinmen, or "Golden Gate", is a test for China's ambitions to recover Taiwan through soft power. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Undercover Israeli security personnel (R) and Israeli soldiers detain a wounded Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a trip to Germany planned for Thursday, German government sources told Reuters, as tensions rise between Palestinians and Israelis after about 10 days of violence. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Undercover Israeli security personnel (R) and Israeli soldiers detain a wounded Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Undercover Israeli security personnel (R) and Israeli soldiers detain a wounded Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a trip to Germany planned for Thursday, German government sources told Reuters, as tensions rise between Palestinians and Israelis after about 10 days of violence. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Dancers from Boston Ballet perform a portion of "Third Symphony of Gustav Mahler: A Ballet by John Neumeier" on the Greenway to promote their upcoming season in Boston, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers from Boston Ballet perform a portion of "Third Symphony of Gustav Mahler: A Ballet by John Neumeier" on the Greenway to promote their upcoming season in Boston, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Dancers from Boston Ballet perform a portion of "Third Symphony of Gustav Mahler: A Ballet by John Neumeier" on the Greenway to promote their upcoming season in Boston, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cemetery worker shovels dirt on the remains of 14 people for whom no one came forward to claim their remains after a memorial service at St. Joseph's cemetery in Lac Cruces, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. There was little known about the people at their time of death beyond their names and dates of birth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cemetery worker shovels dirt on the remains of 14 people for whom no one came forward to claim their remains after a memorial service at St. Joseph's cemetery in Lac Cruces, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. There was little known about the people at their time of death beyond their names and dates of birth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A cemetery worker shovels dirt on the remains of 14 people for whom no one came forward to claim their remains after a memorial service at St. Joseph's cemetery in Lac Cruces, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. There was little known about the people at their time of death beyond their names and dates of birth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Policemen assist one of the passengers to safety during a robbery incident inside a public bus in Manila, October 8, 2015. Policemen killed the suspected robber after he took a student hostage inside a public bus that was passing through an avenue in Manila, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Policemen assist one of the passengers to safety during a robbery incident inside a public bus in Manila, October 8, 2015. Policemen killed the suspected robber after he took a student hostage inside a public bus that was passing through an avenue in Manila, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Policemen assist one of the passengers to safety during a robbery incident inside a public bus in Manila, October 8, 2015. Policemen killed the suspected robber after he took a student hostage inside a public bus that was passing through an avenue in Manila, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
An Israeli policeman holds an Israeli soldier's gun which was snatched by a suspected Palestinian militant in a stabbing attack in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, October 7, 2015. The suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded the Israeli soldier, snatched his gun and was then shot dead by special forces on Wednesday, police said, as a surge of violence prompted Israel's prime minister to cancel a visit to Germany. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli policeman holds an Israeli soldier's gun which was snatched by a suspected Palestinian militant in a stabbing attack in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, October 7, 2015. The suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
An Israeli policeman holds an Israeli soldier's gun which was snatched by a suspected Palestinian militant in a stabbing attack in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, October 7, 2015. The suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded the Israeli soldier, snatched his gun and was then shot dead by special forces on Wednesday, police said, as a surge of violence prompted Israel's prime minister to cancel a visit to Germany. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Obama is introduced by Terrance Wise, a second-generation fast food worker, at the White House Summit on Worker Voice in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama is introduced by Terrance Wise, a second-generation fast food worker, at the White House Summit on Worker Voice in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
President Obama is introduced by Terrance Wise, a second-generation fast food worker, at the White House Summit on Worker Voice in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every day, many fleeing conflict in the Middle East. The government expects 800,000 or more people to arrive this year and media say it could be up to 1.5 million. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every day, many fleeing conflict in the Middle East. The government expects 800,000 or more people to arrive this year and media say it could be up to 1.5 million. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney and Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy (L), who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, discuss at an event at the Frontline Club in London, October 7, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt, was pardoned by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in September. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney and Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy (L), who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, discuss at an event at the Frontline Club in London, October 7, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney and Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy (L), who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, discuss at an event at the Frontline Club in London, October 7, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt, was pardoned by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in September. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. North Korea is getting ready to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. North Korea is getting ready to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. North Korea is getting ready to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A participant hits a ball with a large tennis racket at a sideline event of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A participant hits a ball with a large tennis racket at a sideline event of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A participant hits a ball with a large tennis racket at a sideline event of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers his keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers his keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers his keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman reacts after taking a picture with Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate, after his remarks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute presidential candidates forum in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman reacts after taking a picture with Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate, after his remarks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute presidential candidates forum in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A woman reacts after taking a picture with Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate, after his remarks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute presidential candidates forum in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Georgia's Mamuka Gorgodze in action with Namibia's Tjuee Uanivi (L) and Eugene Jantjies during the Rugby World Cup in Exeter, October 7, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Georgia's Mamuka Gorgodze in action with Namibia's Tjuee Uanivi (L) and Eugene Jantjies during the Rugby World Cup in Exeter, October 7, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Georgia's Mamuka Gorgodze in action with Namibia's Tjuee Uanivi (L) and Eugene Jantjies during the Rugby World Cup in Exeter, October 7, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Former U.S. President George W. Bush jokingly poses to take a swing on the first hole before the opening foursome matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Former U.S. President George W. Bush jokingly poses to take a swing on the first hole before the opening foursome matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Former U.S. President George W. Bush jokingly poses to take a swing on the first hole before the opening foursome matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Indian Air Force soldiers march as Mil Mi-35 gunship helicopters fly during Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Air Force soldiers march as Mil Mi-35 gunship helicopters fly during Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Indian Air Force soldiers march as Mil Mi-35 gunship helicopters fly during Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Israeli soldiers detain wounded Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a trip to Germany planned for Thursday, German government sources told Reuters, as tensions rise between Palestinians and Israelis after about 10 days of violence.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers detain wounded Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a trip to Germany planned for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Israeli soldiers detain wounded Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a trip to Germany planned for Thursday, German government sources told Reuters, as tensions rise between Palestinians and Israelis after about 10 days of violence.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 07 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 06 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 05 2015
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from the month of September.

Oct 02 2015

