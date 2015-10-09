Editor`s choice

Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2015

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. One of the world's most inaccessible places, North Korea has invited foreign journalists to Pyongyang this week for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party scheduled for October 10. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. One of the world's most inaccessible places, North Korea has invited foreign...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. One of the world's most inaccessible places, North Korea has invited foreign journalists to Pyongyang this week for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party scheduled for October 10. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua, October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters on Tuesday, the Nicaraguan police said, part of an ongoing labor dispute that has shut down operations at a Nicaraguan gold mine owned by Canada's B2Gold Corp. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua, October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters on Tuesday, the Nicaraguan...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua, October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters on Tuesday, the Nicaraguan police said, part of an ongoing labor dispute that has shut down operations at a Nicaraguan gold mine owned by Canada's B2Gold Corp. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
An African migrant rests after arriving at Maspalomas beach on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 8, 2015. Some 41 African migrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, Spanish police said. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

An African migrant rests after arriving at Maspalomas beach on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 8, 2015. Some 41 African migrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, Spanish police said. REUTERS/Borja...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An African migrant rests after arriving at Maspalomas beach on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 8, 2015. Some 41 African migrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, Spanish police said. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A cow runs past U.S. and Philippine marine troops as they take positions during assault exercises in joint drills aimed at enhancing cooperation between the allies at a Philippine Naval base San Antonio, Zambales, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A cow runs past U.S. and Philippine marine troops as they take positions during assault exercises in joint drills aimed at enhancing cooperation between the allies at a Philippine Naval base San Antonio, Zambales, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A cow runs past U.S. and Philippine marine troops as they take positions during assault exercises in joint drills aimed at enhancing cooperation between the allies at a Philippine Naval base San Antonio, Zambales, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former prime minister and presidential candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo of the Union des forces democratiques de Guinee gestures as he arrives for a campaign rally at the yard next to the parliament building in Conakry, Guinea, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Former prime minister and presidential candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo of the Union des forces democratiques de Guinee gestures as he arrives for a campaign rally at the yard next to the parliament building in Conakry, Guinea, October 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Former prime minister and presidential candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo of the Union des forces democratiques de Guinee gestures as he arrives for a campaign rally at the yard next to the parliament building in Conakry, Guinea, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor forces out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning in game one of the ALDS in Toronto, October 8, 2015. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor forces out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning in game one of the ALDS in Toronto, October 8, 2015. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor forces out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning in game one of the ALDS in Toronto, October 8, 2015. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
People look at cows perched on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cattle, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 6, 2015. Thousands of cows drowned, with no human casualties, after the ship capsized while getting getting ready to depart for Venezuela, according to port authorities and local media. Some of the livestock managed to escape from the ship's hold. REUTERS/Ney Marcondes

People look at cows perched on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cattle, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 6, 2015. Thousands of cows drowned, with no human casualties,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
People look at cows perched on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cattle, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 6, 2015. Thousands of cows drowned, with no human casualties, after the ship capsized while getting getting ready to depart for Venezuela, according to port authorities and local media. Some of the livestock managed to escape from the ship's hold. REUTERS/Ney Marcondes
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Buried beneath low mounds of earth, facing Mecca, lay Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian refugees who drowned this summer in the Aegean Sea trying to reach Europe in flimsy inflatable boats. Now there is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where the colonnaded tombs of wealthy Greeks are built in the classical Greek style, and flowers adorn lavish marble graves. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. Nearly half a million people, mostly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis fleeing war and persecution, have made the dangerous journey to Europe this year. Almost 3,000 have died, the U.N. refugee agency estimates. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Buried beneath low mounds of earth, facing Mecca, lay Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian refugees who drowned this summer in the Aegean Sea trying to reach Europe in flimsy inflatable boats. Now there is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where the colonnaded tombs of wealthy Greeks are built in the classical Greek style, and flowers adorn lavish marble graves. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. Nearly half a million people, mostly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis fleeing war and persecution, have made the dangerous journey to Europe this year. Almost 3,000 have died, the U.N. refugee agency estimates. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Houses are seen burning during a fire at Artilleria hill in a neighborhood of Valparaiso city, Chile, October 8, 2015. Around 10 homes were burnt due to a fire with 100 people evacuated, but there have been no reported cases of deaths, according local media. REUTERS/Striger

Houses are seen burning during a fire at Artilleria hill in a neighborhood of Valparaiso city, Chile, October 8, 2015. Around 10 homes were burnt due to a fire with 100 people evacuated, but there have been no reported cases of deaths, according...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Houses are seen burning during a fire at Artilleria hill in a neighborhood of Valparaiso city, Chile, October 8, 2015. Around 10 homes were burnt due to a fire with 100 people evacuated, but there have been no reported cases of deaths, according local media. REUTERS/Striger
An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to Greece this year will soon reach 400,000, according to the UN Refugee Agency. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to Greece this year will soon reach 400,000, according to the UN Refugee Agency. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A woman (R) who gave her name as Allyson, and who is dressed up as the Statue of Liberty high fives as she teases and harasses a man who is also dressed up as a Statue of Liberty while she films a comedy segment in Times Square, October 8, 2015. The woman was following the man who poses for tips with tourists around and joking with him. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman (R) who gave her name as Allyson, and who is dressed up as the Statue of Liberty high fives as she teases and harasses a man who is also dressed up as a Statue of Liberty while she films a comedy segment in Times Square, October 8, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A woman (R) who gave her name as Allyson, and who is dressed up as the Statue of Liberty high fives as she teases and harasses a man who is also dressed up as a Statue of Liberty while she films a comedy segment in Times Square, October 8, 2015. The woman was following the man who poses for tips with tourists around and joking with him. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 8, 2015. Lebanese security forces fired a water cannon at scores of anti-government protesters on Thursday, Reuters witnesses said. The crowd chanted "the people want the fall of the regime" as riot police surrounded them in downtown Beirut. Lebanon has been hit by weeks of protests by people angry about political paralysis, corruption and poor infrastructure in the country. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 8, 2015. Lebanese security forces fired a water cannon at scores of anti-government protesters on Thursday, Reuters witnesses said. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 8, 2015. Lebanese security forces fired a water cannon at scores of anti-government protesters on Thursday, Reuters witnesses said. The crowd chanted "the people want the fall of the regime" as riot police surrounded them in downtown Beirut. Lebanon has been hit by weeks of protests by people angry about political paralysis, corruption and poor infrastructure in the country. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the foodcourt at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on Manhattan's West side. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the foodcourt at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the foodcourt at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on Manhattan's West side. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (C) of Italy rides during a free practice session at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (C) of Italy rides during a free practice session at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (C) of Italy rides during a free practice session at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Arthur Linden uses a johnboat to survey the flooded areas of his brother's property along Dunbar Road in Georgetown, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. Flooding from historic rainfall in South Carolina claimed two more lives on Wednesday, and the threat of further inundation from swollen rivers and vulnerable dams put already ravaged communities on edge. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Arthur Linden uses a johnboat to survey the flooded areas of his brother's property along Dunbar Road in Georgetown, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. Flooding from historic rainfall in South Carolina claimed two more lives on Wednesday, and the...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Arthur Linden uses a johnboat to survey the flooded areas of his brother's property along Dunbar Road in Georgetown, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. Flooding from historic rainfall in South Carolina claimed two more lives on Wednesday, and the threat of further inundation from swollen rivers and vulnerable dams put already ravaged communities on edge. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Students walk past the doused car of a train which caught fire as they head home along a railway track at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, October 9, 2015. There were no casualties reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Students walk past the doused car of a train which caught fire as they head home along a railway track at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, October 9, 2015. There were no casualties reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Students walk past the doused car of a train which caught fire as they head home along a railway track at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, October 9, 2015. There were no casualties reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A wounded Palestinian protester is carried during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday, police and ambulance sources said, as a rash of such Palestinian attacks spread to Israel's commercial capital. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is carried during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A wounded Palestinian protester is carried during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday, police and ambulance sources said, as a rash of such Palestinian attacks spread to Israel's commercial capital. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Shen Yuxi (L), introduces analysis software to investors at a �street stock salon� in central Shanghai, China, September 5, 2015. Shen carries a TV screen on his electronic bike to the "salon" every weekends where he sets it up on the wall outside a brokerage house. Shen's been selling analysis software at "the salon" for more than 10 years. For at least a decade, an area next to the People�s Square temporarily has transformed itself into a "street stock salon" during weekends, with investors from all over Shanghai coming to gather stock information and learn trading skills from others. A few businessmen also make use of the occasion to promote their stock analysis software. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shen Yuxi (L), introduces analysis software to investors at a �street stock salon� in central Shanghai, China, September 5, 2015. Shen carries a TV screen on his electronic bike to the "salon" every weekends where he sets it up on the wall outside a...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Shen Yuxi (L), introduces analysis software to investors at a �street stock salon� in central Shanghai, China, September 5, 2015. Shen carries a TV screen on his electronic bike to the "salon" every weekends where he sets it up on the wall outside a brokerage house. Shen's been selling analysis software at "the salon" for more than 10 years. For at least a decade, an area next to the People�s Square temporarily has transformed itself into a "street stock salon" during weekends, with investors from all over Shanghai coming to gather stock information and learn trading skills from others. A few businessmen also make use of the occasion to promote their stock analysis software. REUTERS/Aly Song
The body of a suspected stabber lays on the street after he was killed by an Israeli soldier in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday, police and ambulance sources said, as a rash of such Palestinian attacks spread to Israel's commercial capital. The assailant was shot and killed by another soldier as he fled, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The body of a suspected stabber lays on the street after he was killed by an Israeli soldier in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a military headquarters in Tel Aviv on...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The body of a suspected stabber lays on the street after he was killed by an Israeli soldier in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday, police and ambulance sources said, as a rash of such Palestinian attacks spread to Israel's commercial capital. The assailant was shot and killed by another soldier as he fled, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Jeffrey Cokely returns for valuables at his flooded home on Frank Williams Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. Cokely had evacuated on Wednesday but had to return with the help of the South Carolina National Guard for extra clothes and medicine. South Carolina's governor warned on Thursday that several coastal areas were about to be hit by a second round of major flooding, while residents inland hauled soaked furniture and appliances from homes left in ruins by unprecedented rainfall. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Jeffrey Cokely returns for valuables at his flooded home on Frank Williams Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. Cokely had evacuated on Wednesday but had to return with the help of the South Carolina National Guard for extra clothes...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Jeffrey Cokely returns for valuables at his flooded home on Frank Williams Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. Cokely had evacuated on Wednesday but had to return with the help of the South Carolina National Guard for extra clothes and medicine. South Carolina's governor warned on Thursday that several coastal areas were about to be hit by a second round of major flooding, while residents inland hauled soaked furniture and appliances from homes left in ruins by unprecedented rainfall. REUTERS/Randall Hill
