Pictures | Wed Oct 14, 2015

An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers opening remarks at the White House Build America Investment Initiative Roundtable in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Bystanders look on as paramedics try to free passengers trapped in a taxi after a bridge collapsed on the M1 highway near a busy offramp leading to Sandton, South Africa October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Iza (seated), mother of Alon Gobberberg, 51, who was killed yesterday in an attack on a bus, mourns during his funeral in Jerusalem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A truck drives along the M54 "Yenisei" highway during a snowfall in the Western Sayan mountains in Southern Siberia near an administrative border with Tuva region, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, October 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Laureen Harper, wife of Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper, dances with actor Vinay Virmani (L) at a rally with the South Asian community in Brampton, Ontario, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
New Autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A keeper feeds a four-week-old jaguar while presenting it to the media, at a zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A member of a Chinese opera troupe looks on as she applies make-up before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok late October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton debate duringthe first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 28 Palestinians, including 10 alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko looks at a Ukrainian flag brought from an eastern region of the country where a military conflict took place, during his visit to an exhibition of new Ukrainian military equipment in Kiev, Ukraine, October 14, 2015. The country marks Defenders Day on Wednesday. Picture taken through plastic box which the flag was displayed in. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in Chandigarh, India, October 13, 2015. The festival, which is held in honor of the Hindu goddess Durga, is celebrated over nine days. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Scott Choo, 12, poses for a photograph in his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo's uniform in his bedroom in Seremban, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 13, 2015. Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board concluded on Tuesday in its final report on the July 2014 crash that killed all 298 people on board. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
An officer of a Libyan anti-illegal immigrants unit conducts an early morning raid on migrants at hideout in Tripoli, Libya, October 13, 2015. Libyan security forces charged with curbing illegal migration raided a hide-out for illegal migrants in Tripoli on Tuesday. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Chicago Cubs celebrate after the 6-4 victory against St. Louis Cardinals to win the NLDS at Wrigley Field, October 13, 2015. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least three people and wounded several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, police said, on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural shore towns of Chesapeake Bay, which straddles the eastern U.S. states of Maryland and Virginia, are shunning the erratic pay of "watermen", who catch crabs using skills such as baiting a crab pot or handling a trotline, previously passed down through the generations. Seasonal workers from Mexico fill many of the manual jobs in picking houses to process the crustaceans. The industry faces other headwinds, environmental issues and an increasingly global agricultural market among them. Last year's harvest was the lowest recorded in 25 years after the crab population crashed in the 1990s and early 2000s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A woman pushes a baby stroller around Dream Lake amid fall foliage in Amherst, New Hampshire, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 7th annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, October 13, 2015. Putin said on Tuesday the economic crisis in Russia has reached its highest point. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton waves as she stands with fellow candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Jim Webb, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and former Governor of Rhode Island Lincoln Chafee at the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Workers walk along a tunnel of a subway construction site in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Demonstrators hold placards read that: "We know the murderer!" (C) and "Damn to imperialism, Damn to reactionism" (L and R) during a protest against Saturday's Ankara bombings, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2015. Turkey's government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara, but opponents vented anger at President Tayyip Erdogan at funerals, universities and courthouses. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A relative of 27-year-old Palestinian Mutaz Zawahereh, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Tuesday, is comforted as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis and 30 Palestinians, including children and assailants, have been killed in two weeks of bloodshed in Israel, Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. The violence has been partly triggered by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, also revered by Jews as the site of two destroyed Jewish temples. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Girls pose for a photo on The Rink at Rockefeller Center as the first skaters to kick off the winter season in Manhattan, October 13, 2015. The rink is now open to the public. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
London's Mayor Boris Johnson cycles with Tokyo's Shibuya district mayor Ken Hasebe during a bicycle share scheme event in Tokyo, October 14, 2015. Johnson is in Japan to lead a trade mission as part of his plans to strengthen cultural ties with Tokyo, with the aim of encouraging investment, job creation and economic growth in London. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field, October 13, 2015. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A sailor stands on the bow of his tourist boat in the Sardaryab River at Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least three people and wounded several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, police said, on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A man rows his boat in the interiors of Dal Lake on a rainy day in Srinagar, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
