Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 16, 2015 | 10:15pm EDT

Editor's choice

Palestinian militants from Fatah movement take part in an anti-Israeli military show in the West Bank city of Jenin October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Ballas

Palestinian militants from Fatah movement take part in an anti-Israeli military show in the West Bank city of Jenin October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Ballas

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Palestinian militants from Fatah movement take part in an anti-Israeli military show in the West Bank city of Jenin October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Ballas
Close
1 / 28
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. The report could not be independently confirmed because it is too dangerous for journalists to enter the battle zone around the refinery near the town of Baiji, about 190 km (120 miles) north of Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. The report could not be independently confirmed because it is too dangerous for journalists to enter the battle zone around the refinery near the town of Baiji, about 190 km (120 miles) north of Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 28
Young stag deer clash antlers during the annual rut in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 16, 2015. The Royal Park has had red and fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Young stag deer clash antlers during the annual rut in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 16, 2015. The Royal Park has had red and fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Young stag deer clash antlers during the annual rut in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 16, 2015. The Royal Park has had red and fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 28
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
4 / 28
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 28
Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian border, the government's spokesman said on Friday. Hungary said on Friday it would close its southern border with Croatia from midnight. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian border, the government's spokesman said on Friday. Hungary said on Friday it would close its southern border with Croatia from midnight. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
6 / 28
French President Francois Hollande walks on the Solheimajokull Glacier, where the ice has receded by more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles), during a visit in Iceland, October 16, 2015. President Hollande is in Iceland to experience firsthand the damage caused by global warming, ahead of major U.N. talks on climate change in Paris this year. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

French President Francois Hollande walks on the Solheimajokull Glacier, where the ice has receded by more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles), during a visit in Iceland, October 16, 2015. President Hollande is in Iceland to experience firsthand the damage...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
French President Francois Hollande walks on the Solheimajokull Glacier, where the ice has receded by more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles), during a visit in Iceland, October 16, 2015. President Hollande is in Iceland to experience firsthand the damage caused by global warming, ahead of major U.N. talks on climate change in Paris this year. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Close
7 / 28
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas, October 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Close
8 / 28
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates their 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Dodgers following game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates their 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Dodgers following game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates their 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Dodgers following game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 28
A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 15, 2015. A baby, two children and a woman drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard vessel crashed during a migrant rescue operation off the island of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said.The boat, which the coast guard said was old, sank after the crash and 31 persons were rescued. The coast guard did not provide further details on the incident or the nationality of the victims. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 15, 2015. A baby, two children and a woman drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard vessel...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 15, 2015. A baby, two children and a woman drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard vessel crashed during a migrant rescue operation off the island of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said.The boat, which the coast guard said was old, sank after the crash and 31 persons were rescued. The coast guard did not provide further details on the incident or the nationality of the victims. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
10 / 28
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children, Nihonbashi, Yaesu and Kyobashi Community Associations and the Street Rugby Alliance to mark Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Johnson is in Japan to lead a trade mission as part of his plans to strengthen cultural ties with Tokyo, with the aim of encouraging investment, job creation and economic growth in London. REUTERS/Issei Kato

London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children, Nihonbashi, Yaesu and Kyobashi Community Associations and the Street Rugby Alliance to mark Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Johnson is in Japan to lead a trade mission as part of his plans to strengthen cultural ties with Tokyo, with the aim of encouraging investment, job creation and economic growth in London. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 28
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practise two main confessions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of Tuva region,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practise two main confessions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
12 / 28
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today because of climate change. The glacier, 900 metres (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is quickening. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today because of climate change. The glacier, 900 metres (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is quickening. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
13 / 28
Iraqi migrants Ibrahim (R), his wife Ashty (C), their children Mandy and Muhammad pose inside their caravan in the "New Jungle" make-shift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Iraqi migrants Ibrahim (R), his wife Ashty (C), their children Mandy and Muhammad pose inside their caravan in the "New Jungle" make-shift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Iraqi migrants Ibrahim (R), his wife Ashty (C), their children Mandy and Muhammad pose inside their caravan in the "New Jungle" make-shift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
14 / 28
Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, India, October 15, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. Dussehra falls on October 22. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, India, October 15, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, India, October 15, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. Dussehra falls on October 22. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
15 / 28
A man walks between two structures that form part of the roof of the Oslo Opera House, in Oslo, Norway, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

A man walks between two structures that form part of the roof of the Oslo Opera House, in Oslo, Norway, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A man walks between two structures that form part of the roof of the Oslo Opera House, in Oslo, Norway, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
16 / 28
A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 15, 2015. Thirty-two Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the past two weeks of bloodshed. The Palestinian dead include 10 knife-wielding assailants, police said, as well as children and protesters shot in violent demonstrations. The violence has been triggered in part by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is Islam's holiest site outside Saudi Arabia and is also revered by Jews as the location of two destroyed biblical Jewish temples. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 15, 2015. Thirty-two Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the past two weeks of...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 15, 2015. Thirty-two Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the past two weeks of bloodshed. The Palestinian dead include 10 knife-wielding assailants, police said, as well as children and protesters shot in violent demonstrations. The violence has been triggered in part by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is Islam's holiest site outside Saudi Arabia and is also revered by Jews as the location of two destroyed biblical Jewish temples. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
17 / 28
Porn actresses take a break at the Venus erotic fair in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2015. The event, which represents the erotic business in the German capital, is open till October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Porn actresses take a break at the Venus erotic fair in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2015. The event, which represents the erotic business in the German capital, is open till October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Porn actresses take a break at the Venus erotic fair in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2015. The event, which represents the erotic business in the German capital, is open till October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 28
Indigenous people from the Kamayura tribe take a bath in Ipavu lake at the Xingu national park in Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 2, 2015. The Kamayura tribe consists of around 300 people, and is one of the 16 ethnic groups living in the indigenous Xingu national park. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Indigenous people from the Kamayura tribe take a bath in Ipavu lake at the Xingu national park in Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 2, 2015. The Kamayura tribe consists of around 300 people, and is one of the 16 ethnic groups living in the indigenous...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Indigenous people from the Kamayura tribe take a bath in Ipavu lake at the Xingu national park in Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 2, 2015. The Kamayura tribe consists of around 300 people, and is one of the 16 ethnic groups living in the indigenous Xingu national park. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
19 / 28
The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez (L), the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet, with 40.1 cm (1 ft 3.79 in) on the right foot and 39.6 cm (1 ft 3.59 in) on the left foot. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez (L), the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez (L), the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet, with 40.1 cm (1 ft 3.79 in) on the right foot and 39.6 cm (1 ft 3.59 in) on the left foot. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 28
A dancer checks her positioning while rehearsing for the Rockettes 2015 Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dancer checks her positioning while rehearsing for the Rockettes 2015 Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A dancer checks her positioning while rehearsing for the Rockettes 2015 Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 28
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 28
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 28
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick mishandles fielding a hit in the seventh inning against New York Mets in game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick mishandles fielding a hit in the seventh inning against New York Mets in game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick mishandles fielding a hit in the seventh inning against New York Mets in game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 28
Migrants and refugees are seen onboard passenger ferry, Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying nearly 2,500 refugees and migrants from the island of Lesbos, as it docks at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants and refugees are seen onboard passenger ferry, Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying nearly 2,500 refugees and migrants from the island of Lesbos, as it docks at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Migrants and refugees are seen onboard passenger ferry, Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying nearly 2,500 refugees and migrants from the island of Lesbos, as it docks at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 28
Teargas is seen released in Kosovo parliament, October 15, 2015. An opposition lawmaker in Kosovo released teargas in parliament on Thursday, the second such incident in a week in protest at a European Union-brokered accord with former master Serbia. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Teargas is seen released in Kosovo parliament, October 15, 2015. An opposition lawmaker in Kosovo released teargas in parliament on Thursday, the second such incident in a week in protest at a European Union-brokered accord with former master Serbia....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Teargas is seen released in Kosovo parliament, October 15, 2015. An opposition lawmaker in Kosovo released teargas in parliament on Thursday, the second such incident in a week in protest at a European Union-brokered accord with former master Serbia. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
26 / 28
A migrant jumps over the highway barrier as French gendarmes inspect a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" make-shift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant jumps over the highway barrier as French gendarmes inspect a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" make-shift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A migrant jumps over the highway barrier as French gendarmes inspect a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" make-shift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
27 / 28
Magician Lei Xin (R) is seen suspended outside a double-deck bus, next to a woman in a wedding gown, as they participate in a performance on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, October 15, 2015. According to local media, the performance, organized by Lei and his friends, is aiming to promote a healthier view of love and marriage among young people. REUTERS/Stringer

Magician Lei Xin (R) is seen suspended outside a double-deck bus, next to a woman in a wedding gown, as they participate in a performance on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, October 15, 2015. According to local media, the performance,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Magician Lei Xin (R) is seen suspended outside a double-deck bus, next to a woman in a wedding gown, as they participate in a performance on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, October 15, 2015. According to local media, the performance, organized by Lei and his friends, is aiming to promote a healthier view of love and marriage among young people. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 15 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 14 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 13 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast