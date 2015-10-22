Taliban militants stand next to the wreckage of components jettisoned by a damaged aircraft, which the militants say they had hit, in Sayed Karam district of eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, October 14, 2015. An American F-16 aircraft was hit by small arms fire while conducting a patrol in Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan on October 13, U.S. military officials said on Monday. The fire hit one of the aircraft's stabilizers and damaged one of the munitions it was carrying, said Captain Jeff Davis, a spokesman for the Department of Defense. "As a precautionary measure it jettisoned two of its fuel tanks (and) three of its munitions before safely returning to the base," Davis said. The U.S. military official said the F-16 landed at the Bagram air base, north of Kabul. U.S. unnamed military officials could not yet say if the Taliban had carried out the attack on the plane. REUTERS/Stringer

Close