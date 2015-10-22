Editor's choice
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A pile of life vests are left by migrants beside a water stream, at a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II", Toby Fulp, 38, (L) and Tommy Mack, 45, stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 21, 2015. Today marks the day...more
Hindu devotees perform "Garba", a traditional folk dance, during celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 21, 2015. Devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga during the festival, the name of...more
British soldiers speak to migrants on a beach at Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri in Cyprus, October 21 2015. More than 100 migrants came ashore at a British military base on Cyprus on Wednesday, the first time in the migrant crisis that refugees have...more
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (2ndR) gestures as a security steward arrives to remove a fan (2ndL) who ran onto the pitch during their Champions League Group A soccer match against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris,...more
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow on Tuesday evening to thank Putin for launching air strikes...more
The casket for three soldiers missing from Vietnam War, Army Major Dale W. Richardson, Army Staff Sgt. Bunyan D. Price Jr., and Army Sgt. Rodney L. Griffin, is carried to their grave site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, October 20, 2015....more
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A civil defense member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of...more
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya, Israel, October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self defence classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily...more
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20,...more
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (C) poses for a picture after a street performance in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, June 12, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion....more
Taliban militants stand next to the wreckage of components jettisoned by a damaged aircraft, which the militants say they had hit, in Sayed Karam district of eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, October 14, 2015. An American F-16 aircraft was hit by...more
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2015. Ashura, the biggest event of the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in...more
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Singer Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out early in the morning at an accommodation for asylum seekers, near Munkedal in Sweden, October 20, 2015. A building housing asylum seekers in western Sweden burned down on Tuesday morning in the...more
Models line up backstage before the PatBo Winter 2016 RTW collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Typhoon victims are transported on a military truck along a flooded portion of a highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
German conservator Christian Eckmann works on the restoration of the golden mask of King Tutankhamun at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Five Syrian babies, three of them triplets (L to C), lie in blankets among their relatives as they arrive with other refugees and migrants aboard the passenger ferries Blue Star Patmos and Eleftherios Venizelos from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Duchess of Cambridge at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, during the first day of his state visit to Britain. October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
U.S. Representative Paul Ryan pauses as he speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Laborers work at a garment factory in Bac Giang province, near Hanoi, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
French National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen arrives at a Lyon court with her lawyer, to face charges of making anti-Muslim remarks for her comparison of street prayers to a wartime Nazi occupation, in Lyon, France, October 20, 2015....more
The sun rises as migrants walk through a field to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
