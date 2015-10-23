Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 23, 2015 | 9:01am EDT

Editor`s choice

Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
1 / 24
People embrace to comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. Forty-two people died after a bus and a truck collided near Bordeaux in southern France, an official from the local prefect's office said on Friday. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

People embrace to comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
People embrace to comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western France, October 23, 2015. Forty-two people died after a bus and a truck collided near Bordeaux in southern France, an official from the local prefect's office said on Friday. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 24
Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa, October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires outside President Jacob Zuma's offices following a week of protests, the first signs of the post-apartheid 'Born Free' generation flexing its muscle. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa, October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa, October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires outside President Jacob Zuma's offices following a week of protests, the first signs of the post-apartheid 'Born Free' generation flexing its muscle. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 24
Migrants walk through a field trying to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a field trying to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Migrants walk through a field trying to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princes Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princes Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princes Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
5 / 24
A devotee offers oil lamps on top of his body as part of a ritual during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during the festival by flying kites, feasting, playing swings, sacrificing animals and worshipping the Goddess Durga as well as other gods and goddess as part of celebrations held throughout the country. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers oil lamps on top of his body as part of a ritual during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during the festival by flying kites,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A devotee offers oil lamps on top of his body as part of a ritual during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during the festival by flying kites, feasting, playing swings, sacrificing animals and worshipping the Goddess Durga as well as other gods and goddess as part of celebrations held throughout the country. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 24
A villager looks at the rubbles of their demolished village in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

A villager looks at the rubbles of their demolished village in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A villager looks at the rubbles of their demolished village in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
7 / 24
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 24
Afghan migrant Nasrullah adjusts French language class boards in a room of the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers since last August, in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 22, 2015. Currently more than 700 people live in hard conditions in the building and they could be evicted after October 25. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Afghan migrant Nasrullah adjusts French language class boards in a room of the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers since last August, in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 22,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Afghan migrant Nasrullah adjusts French language class boards in a room of the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers since last August, in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 22, 2015. Currently more than 700 people live in hard conditions in the building and they could be evicted after October 25. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
9 / 24
A general view of the damage caused by Typhoon Koppu is seen as President Benigno Aquino (not in photo) conducts an aerial inspection on the extent of damages caused by the typhoon to the provinces of Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan, north of Manila, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Malacanang Palace

A general view of the damage caused by Typhoon Koppu is seen as President Benigno Aquino (not in photo) conducts an aerial inspection on the extent of damages caused by the typhoon to the provinces of Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan, north...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A general view of the damage caused by Typhoon Koppu is seen as President Benigno Aquino (not in photo) conducts an aerial inspection on the extent of damages caused by the typhoon to the provinces of Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan, north of Manila, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Malacanang Palace
Close
10 / 24
Soldiers remove a Mexican flag damaged by the weather conditions in Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Soldiers remove a Mexican flag damaged by the weather conditions in Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Soldiers remove a Mexican flag damaged by the weather conditions in Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
11 / 24
Actors Monica Bellucci, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose during a photocall for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in central London, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actors Monica Bellucci, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose during a photocall for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in central London, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Actors Monica Bellucci, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose during a photocall for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in central London, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 24
A hyena eyes a herd of zebra at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 19, 2015. The Park is home to some of the world's most majestic wildlife including lions, rhinos, zebras and flamingos. The scenery is stunning, from forests of acacia trees to animals congregating at the shores to drink. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly deforestation, a contributing factor in floods.threat from surrounding pressures," particularly deforestation, a contributing factor in floods. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A hyena eyes a herd of zebra at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 19, 2015. The Park is home to some of the world's most majestic wildlife including lions, rhinos, zebras and flamingos. The scenery is stunning, from forests of acacia trees to...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A hyena eyes a herd of zebra at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 19, 2015. The Park is home to some of the world's most majestic wildlife including lions, rhinos, zebras and flamingos. The scenery is stunning, from forests of acacia trees to animals congregating at the shores to drink. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly deforestation, a contributing factor in floods.threat from surrounding pressures," particularly deforestation, a contributing factor in floods. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
13 / 24
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria in an image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria in an image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria in an image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
14 / 24
Eritrean asylum seekers pray inside a new arrivals center in Wad Sharifey refugee camp during a visit by European Union Ambassadors to the camp at Kassala State in East Sudan, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Eritrean asylum seekers pray inside a new arrivals center in Wad Sharifey refugee camp during a visit by European Union Ambassadors to the camp at Kassala State in East Sudan, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Eritrean asylum seekers pray inside a new arrivals center in Wad Sharifey refugee camp during a visit by European Union Ambassadors to the camp at Kassala State in East Sudan, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
15 / 24
An Indian police officer wields his baton against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagarg, October 22, 2015. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent Muharram processions, local media reported. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian police officer wields his baton against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagarg, October 22, 2015. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday imposed restrictions by sealing off...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
An Indian police officer wields his baton against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagarg, October 22, 2015. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent Muharram processions, local media reported. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
16 / 24
Relatives of the Safwan family, that drowned on a boat carrying them from Turkey to Greece, mourn on their coffins during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburb of Ouzai, Lebanon, October 22, 2015. Seven members of a Lebanese family who died trying to reach Greece by boat were buried on Thursday in Beirut and survivors described watching their loved ones perish before their eyes. Members of the Safwan family said the dead, who included a pregnant woman and two children, had left poor living conditions in Lebanon to seek a better life in Europe, like hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war in Syria. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Relatives of the Safwan family, that drowned on a boat carrying them from Turkey to Greece, mourn on their coffins during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburb of Ouzai, Lebanon, October 22, 2015. Seven members of a Lebanese family who died...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Relatives of the Safwan family, that drowned on a boat carrying them from Turkey to Greece, mourn on their coffins during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburb of Ouzai, Lebanon, October 22, 2015. Seven members of a Lebanese family who died trying to reach Greece by boat were buried on Thursday in Beirut and survivors described watching their loved ones perish before their eyes. Members of the Safwan family said the dead, who included a pregnant woman and two children, had left poor living conditions in Lebanon to seek a better life in Europe, like hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war in Syria. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
17 / 24
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in the season in Soultz in the Alsace region of eastern France, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in the season in Soultz in the Alsace region of eastern France, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in the season in Soultz in the Alsace region of eastern France, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
18 / 24
English actress Helen Mirren waves as she arrives at the Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

English actress Helen Mirren waves as she arrives at the Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
English actress Helen Mirren waves as she arrives at the Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 24
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. Slovenia has asked the European Union for police to help regulate the inflow of migrants from Croatia, Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar told TV Slovenia. Over the past 24 hours, more than 10,000 migrants, many fleeing violence in Syria, have arrived in Slovenia, the smallest country on the Balkan migration route, on their way to Austria. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. Slovenia has asked the European Union for police to help regulate...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. Slovenia has asked the European Union for police to help regulate the inflow of migrants from Croatia, Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar told TV Slovenia. Over the past 24 hours, more than 10,000 migrants, many fleeing violence in Syria, have arrived in Slovenia, the smallest country on the Balkan migration route, on their way to Austria. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
20 / 24
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2015. Kerry hopes to persuade Netanyahu to tone down his rhetoric, days after the Israeli leader linked a Muslim leader to the Holocaust. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2015. Kerry hopes to persuade Netanyahu to tone down his rhetoric, days after the Israeli leader linked a Muslim leader to the...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2015. Kerry hopes to persuade Netanyahu to tone down his rhetoric, days after the Israeli leader linked a Muslim leader to the Holocaust. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 24
A park ranger surveys damage caused by flooding at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 18, 2015. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly deforestation, a contributing factor in floods. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A park ranger surveys damage caused by flooding at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 18, 2015. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A park ranger surveys damage caused by flooding at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 18, 2015. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly deforestation, a contributing factor in floods. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
22 / 24
Migrants board a bus after their evacuation from the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 23, 2015. Police started moving hundreds of refugees and migrants out of a decommissioned secondary school in Paris early on Friday, ending a four-month stand-off over their use of the building. Officers cordoned off the area before dawn as the inhabitants, including refugees from Afghanistan, Eritrea and other trouble spots, gathered calmly in the school grounds waiting for buses to pick them up. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants board a bus after their evacuation from the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 23, 2015. Police started moving hundreds of refugees...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Migrants board a bus after their evacuation from the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 23, 2015. Police started moving hundreds of refugees and migrants out of a decommissioned secondary school in Paris early on Friday, ending a four-month stand-off over their use of the building. Officers cordoned off the area before dawn as the inhabitants, including refugees from Afghanistan, Eritrea and other trouble spots, gathered calmly in the school grounds waiting for buses to pick them up. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
23 / 24
Residents search for reusable materials from their burnt houses after a fire at a slum area in Tatalon street, Quezon city, metro Manila, October 23, 2015. The fire razed 100 shanties and left 325 families homeless and nine people injured, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents search for reusable materials from their burnt houses after a fire at a slum area in Tatalon street, Quezon city, metro Manila, October 23, 2015. The fire razed 100 shanties and left 325 families homeless and nine people injured, local...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Residents search for reusable materials from their burnt houses after a fire at a slum area in Tatalon street, Quezon city, metro Manila, October 23, 2015. The fire razed 100 shanties and left 325 families homeless and nine people injured, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 22 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 21 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 20 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 19 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast