Editor`s choice
Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People embrace to comfort each other as they stand outside an emergency treatment center during rescue operations near the site where a coach carrying members of an elderly people's club collided with a truck outside Puisseguin near Bordeaux, western...more
Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa, October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires...more
Migrants walk through a field trying to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princes Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
A devotee offers oil lamps on top of his body as part of a ritual during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during the festival by flying kites,...more
A villager looks at the rubbles of their demolished village in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush...more
Afghan migrant Nasrullah adjusts French language class boards in a room of the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers since last August, in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 22,...more
A general view of the damage caused by Typhoon Koppu is seen as President Benigno Aquino (not in photo) conducts an aerial inspection on the extent of damages caused by the typhoon to the provinces of Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan, north...more
Soldiers remove a Mexican flag damaged by the weather conditions in Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Actors Monica Bellucci, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose during a photocall for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in central London, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A hyena eyes a herd of zebra at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 19, 2015. The Park is home to some of the world's most majestic wildlife including lions, rhinos, zebras and flamingos. The scenery is stunning, from forests of acacia trees to...more
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria in an image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Eritrean asylum seekers pray inside a new arrivals center in Wad Sharifey refugee camp during a visit by European Union Ambassadors to the camp at Kassala State in East Sudan, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Indian police officer wields his baton against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagarg, October 22, 2015. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday imposed restrictions by sealing off...more
Relatives of the Safwan family, that drowned on a boat carrying them from Turkey to Greece, mourn on their coffins during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburb of Ouzai, Lebanon, October 22, 2015. Seven members of a Lebanese family who died...more
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in the season in Soultz in the Alsace region of eastern France, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
English actress Helen Mirren waves as she arrives at the Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. Slovenia has asked the European Union for police to help regulate...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2015. Kerry hopes to persuade Netanyahu to tone down his rhetoric, days after the Israeli leader linked a Muslim leader to the...more
A park ranger surveys damage caused by flooding at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, August 18, 2015. UNESCO says that with rapid population growth nearby, the area is under "considerable threat from surrounding pressures," particularly...more
Migrants board a bus after their evacuation from the Lycee Jean Quarre, an empty secondary school occupied by hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 23, 2015. Police started moving hundreds of refugees...more
Residents search for reusable materials from their burnt houses after a fire at a slum area in Tatalon street, Quezon city, metro Manila, October 23, 2015. The fire razed 100 shanties and left 325 families homeless and nine people injured, local...more
