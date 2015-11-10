Editor's choice
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the...more
Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 550 km (341 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its...more
Jordan's King Abdullah visits a man in hospital who was wounded in a shooting at a U.S.-funded police training facility, in Amman, in this November 9, 2015 handout picture. A Jordanian officer shot dead two U.S. government security contractors, a...more
Rescue workers search for victims at the Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A migrant man prepares to hand over a baby as refugees and migrants arrive on a boat on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward...more
Supporters of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi celebrate as partial results are shown on a television the outside National League for Democracy (NLD) party headquarters in Yangon November 8, 2015. Voting unfolded smoothly in Myanmar on...more
Forza Italia party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks during Northern League rally in Bologna, central Italy, November 8, 2015. The Northern League, Italy's third largest political force, is planning a major rally to voice its opposition to the...more
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky holds a petrol can during a protest action titled "Threat" in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow, Russia November 9, 2015. One of Russia's most radical political performance artists was...more
Horses run in front of workers as they wait for tourists at the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. Egypt's Tourism Minister Hesham Zaazou said Cairo regretted the suspension of flights and was doing all it could to...more
An Afghan refugee and his baby are covered with a thermal blanket, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the...more
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of...more
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A girl carries a plastic jerrycan filled with water amid an acute shortage of water supplies in Sanaa, Yemen November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to supporters after general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A couple ride a motorcycle along a street during snow in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian refugee, overwhelmed by exhaustion, lies on lifejackets moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Australia vice captain David Warner plays with his daughter Ivy following the Australian team's victory over New Zealand at the conclusion of their first cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton
Members of the Miao ethnic group wearing ceremonial costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) Festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China November 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Israeli soldiers stand near a covered body (bottom R) on the scene of a car-ramming near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tapuach south of Nablus November 8, 2015. On Sunday, a Palestinian deliberately rammed his car into a bus stop near the Jewish...more
A young boy joins veterans marching in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A devotee stands near skulls placed on the floor during a ceremony held for the "Dia de las natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz, Bolivia November 8, 2015. Bolivians, who keep close relatives skulls at home as a...more
Refugees and migrants board the Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703, off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, poses for a photograph at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York City, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Street musicians wearing animal masks play to earn some money in central Vienna, Austria, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) chat with each other in the Royal Box at the Royal Albert Hall during the Annual Festival of Remembrance in London November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
A sign which reads "Run Ben Run" is support of presidential candidate Ben Carson is seen next to a countryside road in Upperco, Maryland November 5, 2015. For many who knew Ben Carson in Baltimore, his U.S. presidential candidacy comes as a surprise....more
