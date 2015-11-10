The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. Most villagers were running for higher ground after hearing a dam at the local Samarco mine had burst, but no one inside the packed school was aware that a 20 meter-(65-foot)- high wall of mud and water was approaching. Head teacher Eliene Almeida's husband raced to the school and sounded the warning. "He came in shouting that we had to run," Almeida, 31, told Reuters at a hotel housing the village's survivors. Frantically, she rounded up the children, aged mainly between 11 and 16. "Within three minutes everyone was out." The flood killed at least four people and on Monday -- four days after the disaster struck -- 25 people were still missing. But Almeida's 58 students all survived. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

