Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police spokeswoman...more
The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. Most villagers were running for higher ground after...more
Britain's Prince Charles watches on as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a knife as they visit Seppeltsfield Winery in South Australia's Barossa Valley, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kalisz/Pool
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Women sit in the pews while attending Big Bethel AME church in Atlanta, United States September 20, 2015. The church, under the leadership of the Reverend John Foster, is one of the oldest African American congregations in the Sweet Auburn...more
A migrant man carrying a girl tries to reach a Spanish volunteer lifeguard as refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Workers wheel Roy Lichtenstein's "Nurse" through an emptied auction room following an auction where it sold for $95,365,000.00 at Christie's in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner speaks on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards where she receives an award, in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sportsman trains at the premises of a local stadium in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, November 10, 2015. The Russian Sports Ministry said on Tuesday it was open for closer cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in order to...more
Shoes of migrants are seen as they wait for transport at a transit camp after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece in Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant (R) thank a man who rescued him from open sea near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter August 10, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout
Deadwood is seen at sunset in Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 550 km (341 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood...more
London's mayor Boris Johnson holds a fish while touring the Mahane Yehuda market with chef Assaf Granite (L) in Jerusalem November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nepalese police officers worship a dog during the dog festival as part of celebrations of Tihar at Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal November 10, 2015. Hindus all over Nepal are celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali,...more
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German...more
Supporters of Myanmar's pro-democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi gather outside National League for Democracy headquarters (NLD) in Yangon, Myanmar, November 9, 2015. Myanmar's ruling party conceded defeat in the country's general election on...more
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
The Eiffel Tower is seen at sunset in Paris, France, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman wearing a traditional "mantilla" dress takes part in an open-air mass to celebrate Madrid's patron saint La Almudena Virgin in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2015. Every 9th of November the people from Madrid remember their patron saint with a...more
A rainbow is seen over a beach with lifejackets and a boat, left behind by refugees and migrants that arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
MORE IN PICTURES
