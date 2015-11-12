Edition:
A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's top universities. In South Korea, there is no higher achievement than to be accepted by a prestigious university. As a result, many students prepare for these entrance exams from an early age, often studying up to 16 hours a day for years to take this test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's top universities. In South Korea, there is no higher achievement than to be accepted by a prestigious university. As a result, many students prepare for these entrance exams from an early age, often studying up to 16 hours a day for years to take this test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Emergency personnel inspect the site of a building explosion in Elizabeth, New Jersey November 11, 2015. One person was killed and 15 people were injured in the apparent natural gas explosion that flattened a New Jersey home and forced the evacuation of several surrounding buildings on Wednesday, officials said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency personnel inspect the site of a building explosion in Elizabeth, New Jersey November 11, 2015. One person was killed and 15 people were injured in the apparent natural gas explosion that flattened a New Jersey home and forced the evacuation of several surrounding buildings on Wednesday, officials said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Emergency personnel inspect the site of a building explosion in Elizabeth, New Jersey November 11, 2015. One person was killed and 15 people were injured in the apparent natural gas explosion that flattened a New Jersey home and forced the evacuation of several surrounding buildings on Wednesday, officials said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fisherman holds his net in the Niger River in Bamako, Mali, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A fisherman holds his net in the Niger River in Bamako, Mali, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A fisherman holds his net in the Niger River in Bamako, Mali, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children play on a trampoline at a playground on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz

Children play on a trampoline at a playground on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Children play on a trampoline at a playground on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz
A person takes pictures in smog at the square in front of a church in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A person takes pictures in smog at the square in front of a church in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A person takes pictures in smog at the square in front of a church in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Debris is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Debris is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Debris is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen detain a protester during clashes in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo November 10, 2015. Police fired tear gas at hundreds of people armed with sticks and shovels protesting the arrest of several youth leaders in Congo's second largest city of Lubumbashi on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Policemen detain a protester during clashes in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo November 10, 2015. Police fired tear gas at hundreds of people armed with sticks and shovels protesting the arrest of several youth leaders in Congo's second largest city of Lubumbashi on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Policemen detain a protester during clashes in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo November 10, 2015. Police fired tear gas at hundreds of people armed with sticks and shovels protesting the arrest of several youth leaders in Congo's second largest city of Lubumbashi on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia October 14, 2015. IAR said its workers provided medical treatment to the mother orangutan, who suffered minor skin wounds and removed a rope tied around its wrist, before releasing them into a forest conservation owned by an oil palm company on October 14. The baby was not injured. REUTERS/International Animal Rescue/Handout

A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia October 14, 2015. IAR said its workers...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia October 14, 2015. IAR said its workers provided medical treatment to the mother orangutan, who suffered minor skin wounds and removed a rope tied around its wrist, before releasing them into a forest conservation owned by an oil palm company on October 14. The baby was not injured. REUTERS/International Animal Rescue/Handout
Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. Canada's China-born Miss World contestant said on Tuesday her visa to travel to the beauty pageant at a Chinese resort has been delayed and her father has been harassed by Chinese officials because she has spoken out about human rights abuses in the communist country. Anastasia Lin, an actress and Falun Gong practitioner, crowned Miss World Canada in May, said her determination to speak out about Chinese abuse of human rights may cost her a chance to attend the December 19 contest final in Sanya, China. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. Canada's China-born Miss World contestant said on Tuesday her visa to travel to the beauty pageant at a Chinese resort has been...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. Canada's China-born Miss World contestant said on Tuesday her visa to travel to the beauty pageant at a Chinese resort has been delayed and her father has been harassed by Chinese officials because she has spoken out about human rights abuses in the communist country. Anastasia Lin, an actress and Falun Gong practitioner, crowned Miss World Canada in May, said her determination to speak out about Chinese abuse of human rights may cost her a chance to attend the December 19 contest final in Sanya, China. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Men carry one of the coffins for the seven people who were killed by unknown militants, during a protest procession in Kabul, Afghanistan November 10, 2015. A protest convoy drove the bodies of seven members of Afghanistan's minority Hazara community to the capital Kabul on Tuesday to protest against their murder by unknown militants, who dumped their partially beheaded bodies at the weekend. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Men carry one of the coffins for the seven people who were killed by unknown militants, during a protest procession in Kabul, Afghanistan November 10, 2015. A protest convoy drove the bodies of seven members of Afghanistan's minority Hazara community...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Men carry one of the coffins for the seven people who were killed by unknown militants, during a protest procession in Kabul, Afghanistan November 10, 2015. A protest convoy drove the bodies of seven members of Afghanistan's minority Hazara community to the capital Kabul on Tuesday to protest against their murder by unknown militants, who dumped their partially beheaded bodies at the weekend. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People walk around Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People walk around Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
People walk around Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
(L-R) A man nicknamed "Barcelona", Alexey Bolotov and Alexey Jakushin drink vodka as they travel by a pioneer motorized rail car on their way to Kalach, Sverdlovsk region, Russia October 18, 2015. The "pioneer," a light auxiliary rail vehicle, is a popular form of transport among people who live along the Alapayevsk railway. In a remote corner of the Urals region at the end of a narrow-gauge railway is Kalach, population about a dozen. Three decades ago, 600 people called the village home, but the local forestry industry suffered as the former Soviet Union imploded and people moved away in search of work. In Kalach today there are no telephones, no mobile reception and only a few hours of electricity a day. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

(L-R) A man nicknamed "Barcelona", Alexey Bolotov and Alexey Jakushin drink vodka as they travel by a pioneer motorized rail car on their way to Kalach, Sverdlovsk region, Russia October 18, 2015. The "pioneer," a light auxiliary rail vehicle, is a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
(L-R) A man nicknamed "Barcelona", Alexey Bolotov and Alexey Jakushin drink vodka as they travel by a pioneer motorized rail car on their way to Kalach, Sverdlovsk region, Russia October 18, 2015. The "pioneer," a light auxiliary rail vehicle, is a popular form of transport among people who live along the Alapayevsk railway. In a remote corner of the Urals region at the end of a narrow-gauge railway is Kalach, population about a dozen. Three decades ago, 600 people called the village home, but the local forestry industry suffered as the former Soviet Union imploded and people moved away in search of work. In Kalach today there are no telephones, no mobile reception and only a few hours of electricity a day. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Cast member Bryan Cranston, from the award-winning television series "Breaking Bad", tries on his character Walter White's Heisenberg Hat one last time during a donation of the show's memorabilia at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Cast member Bryan Cranston, from the award-winning television series "Breaking Bad", tries on his character Walter White's Heisenberg Hat one last time during a donation of the show's memorabilia at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Cast member Bryan Cranston, from the award-winning television series "Breaking Bad", tries on his character Walter White's Heisenberg Hat one last time during a donation of the show's memorabilia at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A carnival reveler celebrates the start of the carnival season in Cologne, Germany November 11, 2015. In many parts of Germany, at 11:11am on November 11, people mark the official start of carnival, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A carnival reveler celebrates the start of the carnival season in Cologne, Germany November 11, 2015. In many parts of Germany, at 11:11am on November 11, people mark the official start of carnival, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A carnival reveler celebrates the start of the carnival season in Cologne, Germany November 11, 2015. In many parts of Germany, at 11:11am on November 11, people mark the official start of carnival, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma smiles as he poses with attendants after watching real-time data of transactions at Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma smiles as he poses with attendants after watching real-time data of transactions at Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma smiles as he poses with attendants after watching real-time data of transactions at Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy is being held by relatives as he waits to receive polio vaccine drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy is being held by relatives as he waits to receive polio vaccine drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A boy is being held by relatives as he waits to receive polio vaccine drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the armed forces look at names on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England , November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Members of the armed forces look at names on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England , November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Members of the armed forces look at names on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England , November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in the City of London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in the City of London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in the City of London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Manhattan, New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Manhattan, New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Manhattan, New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A car is surrounded by sheep as they return home from grazing fields outside Tbilisi, Georgia, November 11, 2015. Twice a year, in spring at the start of the grazing season and in autumn at season's end, herds of sheep cross the country during a long march of hundreds of kilometers. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A car is surrounded by sheep as they return home from grazing fields outside Tbilisi, Georgia, November 11, 2015. Twice a year, in spring at the start of the grazing season and in autumn at season's end, herds of sheep cross the country during a long march of hundreds of kilometers. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A car is surrounded by sheep as they return home from grazing fields outside Tbilisi, Georgia, November 11, 2015. Twice a year, in spring at the start of the grazing season and in autumn at season's end, herds of sheep cross the country during a long march of hundreds of kilometers. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Slovenian soldiers set up wire barriers in the village Gibina, Slovenia, November 11, 2015. Trucks carrying wire fencing arrived in the Slovenian village of Gibina close to the border with Croatia early on Wednesday, a day after the government said it would start erecting barriers to control the flow of migrants. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Slovenian soldiers set up wire barriers in the village Gibina, Slovenia, November 11, 2015. Trucks carrying wire fencing arrived in the Slovenian village of Gibina close to the border with Croatia early on Wednesday, a day after the government said it would start erecting barriers to control the flow of migrants. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Slovenian soldiers set up wire barriers in the village Gibina, Slovenia, November 11, 2015. Trucks carrying wire fencing arrived in the Slovenian village of Gibina close to the border with Croatia early on Wednesday, a day after the government said it would start erecting barriers to control the flow of migrants. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a safer and more comfortable way than on the street. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a safer and more comfortable way than on the street. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
