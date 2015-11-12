Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. Canada's China-born Miss World contestant said on Tuesday her visa to travel to the beauty pageant at a Chinese resort has been...more

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. Canada's China-born Miss World contestant said on Tuesday her visa to travel to the beauty pageant at a Chinese resort has been delayed and her father has been harassed by Chinese officials because she has spoken out about human rights abuses in the communist country. Anastasia Lin, an actress and Falun Gong practitioner, crowned Miss World Canada in May, said her determination to speak out about Chinese abuse of human rights may cost her a chance to attend the December 19 contest final in Sanya, China. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

