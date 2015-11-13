Edition:
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters and supporters mourn around the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A government worker cleans debris floating on a river ahead of the annual rainy season in north Jakarta, Indonesia November 13, 2015.REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Hungary's Zsolt Toth carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. Reuters/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. At least 37 people were killed and more than 181 wounded on Thursday in two suicide bomb blasts in a crowded district in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A student walks by a college notice board on campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut November 12, 2015. More than 1,000 students, professors and staff at Yale University gathered on Wednesday to discuss race and diversity at the elite Ivy League school, amid a wave of demonstrations at U.S. colleges over the treatment of minority students. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Primary school students exercise inside a classroom on a hazy day in Jinan, Shandong province, China, November 12, 2015. Most outdoor activities were banned for students due to yellow alert of smog in Jinan on Thursday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A view shows a site that contained a drinking water well, damaged by what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force, in the rebel-controlled area of Al Ghariya village, eastern countryside of Deraa, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Britain's Prince Charles is guided by Janine Kirk, Chief Executive of the Prince's Charities Australia as they meet with representatives from disaster and emergency services organizations in Sydney, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lisa Marie Williams/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A girl looks at a bird fishing in the sea in Cancun, Mexico October 14, 2015. Cancun's transformation in the 1970s from a small Caribbean fishing village into a strip of nightclubs and high-rise hotels has reduced biodiversity and polluted water resources as infrastructure struggles to keep up. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures during the closing ceremony of the 10th National Industry Meeting (ENAI) at the International Convention Centre of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces secured several strategic facilities in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on Friday as part of an offensive against Islamic State militants that could provide critical momentum in efforts to defeat the jihadist group. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Tulkarm November 12, 2015. Israeli undercover forces raided a hospital in the West Bank on Thursday, shooting dead a Palestinian during an attempt to detain another man suspected of carrying out a stabbing, the Palestinian health ministry and doctors said. REUTERS/Ahmad Talat

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) and his wife Cilia Flores arrive at the United Nations Human Rights Council for a special session in Geneva, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, touches the head of a child as he attends a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of Puente Tocinos, near Murcia, southeast Spain, November 3, 2015. Spain is facing rising levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge a growing gulf between rich and poor, storing up problems for an already-strained social security system. While the country has emerged from recession and become one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe, more than one in three children - or 2.6 million - are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to latest EU figures. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions is seen in this picture produced by New Horizons scientists released by NASA November 12, 2015. The image data were collected by the New Horizons' Ralph/MVIC color camera on July 14, 2015, from a range of 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometers). REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
An honor guard prepares to be inspected by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's during his official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A man snorkels near coral reefs at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 12, 2015. British and Russian planes arrive empty at Sharm al-Sheikh daily to bring back tourists after both countries suspended flights into the Red Sea resort. The United States and Britain said they had intelligence assessments that the plane was bombed by Islamist insurgents. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A woman performs a religious ritual at Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Swedish policemen check passports at Hyllie train station in Sweden November 12, 2015. The Swedish government on November 11 said it would temporarily reinstate border checks to deal with an unprecedented influx of migrants, making it the latest country in Europe's passport-free Schengen zone to tighten its borders over the crisis. REUTERS/Asger Ladefoged/Scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Waves break in front of the South Pier on Blackpool Promenade, northern Britain, November 13, 2015. Abigail, the first named storm to hit Britain, whipped up winds of up to 84 miles per hour and cut power to 12,000 home according to local media reports. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
