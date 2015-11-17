Posters, including those advertising treatments for sexually transmitted diseases, are stuck to the walls of a public toilet in a residential area for migrant workers in Shigezhuang village, Beijing, China, October 13, 2015. Some 2.4 billion people...more

Posters, including those advertising treatments for sexually transmitted diseases, are stuck to the walls of a public toilet in a residential area for migrant workers in Shigezhuang village, Beijing, China, October 13, 2015. Some 2.4 billion people around the world don't have access to decent sanitation and more than a billion are forced to defecate in the open, risking disease and other dangers, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Jason Lee

