A forensic personnel places makers in a bus with windows broken by bullets after an attack in Sarajevo, November 19, 2015. Two soldiers of the Bosnian army were shot dead late on Wednesday when an attacker opened a fire from an automatic weapon at a betting shop near the army barracks at the periphery of the capital Sarajevo. Witnesses at the scene said the attacker appeared to be a follower of the ultra-conservative Salafi Muslim movement in Bosnia, but Nefic could not confirm the reports. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

