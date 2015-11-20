Editor's Choice

Edition:
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. Picture taken from the Greek side of the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. Picture taken from the Greek side of the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. Gunmen shouting Islamic slogans attacked a luxury hotel full of foreigners in Mali's capital Bamako early on Friday morning, taking 170 people hostage, a senior security source and the hotel's operator said. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. Gunmen shouting Islamic slogans attacked a luxury hotel full of foreigners in Mali's capital Bamako early on Friday morning, taking 170 people hostage, a senior security source and the hotel's operator said. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Pilgrims pray outside the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, at dawn November 20, 2015. Every day thousands of Tibetans visit and pray at Jokhang Temple, considered one of the most sacred places of worship. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Pilgrims pray outside the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, at dawn November 20, 2015. Every day thousands of Tibetans visit and pray at Jokhang Temple, considered one of the most sacred places of worship. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the homicide squad holds plastic evidence bags containing unclaimed items, including photos, money and a travel pass, that belonged to a migrant who died during their journey to Europe, in the police department in Palermo, Italy November 4, 2015. Sandy and grimy, the watches, cell phones, family photos, $100 bills, and passports from Syria, Pakistan and Sudan are the tattered possessions of migrants who died at sea. Italian homicide police removed the items from the corpses of about 90 men, women and infants who perished aboard three different boats this summer. They preserved the personal effects - a beaded necklace, a Koran, a wedding picture, an Istanbul bus pass - as potential evidence to use in court against their smugglers, and in a bid to identify the corpses. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A member of the homicide squad holds plastic evidence bags containing unclaimed items, including photos, money and a travel pass, that belonged to a migrant who died during their journey to Europe, in the police department in Palermo, Italy November 4, 2015. Sandy and grimy, the watches, cell phones, family photos, $100 bills, and passports from Syria, Pakistan and Sudan are the tattered possessions of migrants who died at sea. Italian homicide police removed the items from the corpses of about 90 men, women and infants who perished aboard three different boats this summer. They preserved the personal effects - a beaded necklace, a Koran, a wedding picture, an Istanbul bus pass - as potential evidence to use in court against their smugglers, and in a bid to identify the corpses. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Catholic faithful pray in front of a cross of Jesus Christ erected by a roadside in Kakoge, north of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 18, 2015. Pope Francis makes his first pontifical visit later this month to Africa, where Catholicism has grown rapidly over the last few decades but now faces serious competition from Evangelical and Pentecostal churches, as well as Islam. The pontiff's trip to Africa, where an estimated 1 in 5 people is Catholic, takes in Kenya, Uganda and Central African Republic. His visit to that country is fraught with security concerns after months of clashes between Christians and Muslim gangs in which dozens of people have been killed. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Catholic faithful pray in front of a cross of Jesus Christ erected by a roadside in Kakoge, north of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 18, 2015. Pope Francis makes his first pontifical visit later this month to Africa, where Catholicism has grown rapidly over the last few decades but now faces serious competition from Evangelical and Pentecostal churches, as well as Islam. The pontiff's trip to Africa, where an estimated 1 in 5 people is Catholic, takes in Kenya, Uganda and Central African Republic. His visit to that country is fraught with security concerns after months of clashes between Christians and Muslim gangs in which dozens of people have been killed. REUTERS/James Akena
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks around a newly manufactured subway train at a station in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks around a newly manufactured subway train at a station in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides and flooding, killing at least three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides and flooding, killing at least three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
The flood waters of the Snoqualmie River cover 284th Ave NE in this aerial photo in Carnation, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides and flooding, killing at least three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Jason Redmond TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
The flood waters of the Snoqualmie River cover 284th Ave NE in this aerial photo in Carnation, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides and flooding, killing at least three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Jason Redmond TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Palestinian teen is escorted by Israeli prison guards before an indictment hearing at the Jerusalem district court November 19, 2015. The teen was one of two youths who stabbed a security guard on a light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev, a Jewish settlement north of Jerusalem, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said on November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Palestinian teen is escorted by Israeli prison guards before an indictment hearing at the Jerusalem district court November 19, 2015. The teen was one of two youths who stabbed a security guard on a light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev, a Jewish settlement north of Jerusalem, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said on November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. A group monitoring the Syrian war said on Thursday negotiations had failed to produce a ceasefire between government forces and rebels in the Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. A group monitoring the Syrian war said on Thursday negotiations had failed to produce a ceasefire between government forces and rebels in the Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. Early pro-communist youth movements, which appeared in Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, were reformed into the Pioneer Organization of the Soviet Union. While the organization lost its dominance among students in post-Soviet Russia, some educational institutions and families still carry on this tradition. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. Early pro-communist youth movements, which appeared in Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, were reformed into the Pioneer Organization of the Soviet Union. While the organization lost its dominance among students in post-Soviet Russia, some educational institutions and families still carry on this tradition. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Tibetan woman prostrates herself during prayers outside a temple in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tibetan woman prostrates herself during prayers outside a temple in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters face riot police near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Protesters face riot police near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama deliver remarks to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama deliver remarks to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A name on letter box reading "Amimour" is seen at the entrance of an apartment building where Samy Amimour, one of the attackers identified by the police, grew up in the Parisian suburb of Drancy, France, November 17, 2015. France, which along with Belgium has launched a massive manhunt for people involved in the attacks that killed at least 129 people in Paris on Friday, is striving to establish the identities of the attackers and chief suspects. Amimour, 28, is one of the seven attackers who died in the Friday assaults. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A name on letter box reading "Amimour" is seen at the entrance of an apartment building where Samy Amimour, one of the attackers identified by the police, grew up in the Parisian suburb of Drancy, France, November 17, 2015. France, which along with Belgium has launched a massive manhunt for people involved in the attacks that killed at least 129 people in Paris on Friday, is striving to establish the identities of the attackers and chief suspects. Amimour, 28, is one of the seven attackers who died in the Friday assaults. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Devil Ark manager Dean Reid reacts as Tasmanian Devil joeys climb on him before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. The largest group so far of disease-free Tasmanian devils has been released in the wild, as part of plans to save the carnivorous marsupials from a cancer threatening them with extinction. Picture taken November 17. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Devil Ark manager Dean Reid reacts as Tasmanian Devil joeys climb on him before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. The largest group so far of disease-free Tasmanian devils has been released in the wild, as part of plans to save the carnivorous marsupials from a cancer threatening them with extinction. Picture taken November 17. REUTERS/Jason Reed
French police sharp shooters secure a ceremony attended by French President in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, November 19, 2015 after last Friday's series of deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
French police sharp shooters secure a ceremony attended by French President in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, November 19, 2015 after last Friday's series of deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A labourer unloads coal from a truck at a coal dump site in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A labourer unloads coal from a truck at a coal dump site in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Students work on an improvised car assembly line as a group of foreign reporters visits a vocational school on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Students work on an improvised car assembly line as a group of foreign reporters visits a vocational school on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as well as Christians and Yazidis, a faith that combines elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Now the town is largely deserted. But in a row of houses used by Islamic State fighters, there were signs of recent occupation: a smell of rotting food, and foam mattresses and pillows laid on the floor. Picture taken November 16 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as well as Christians and Yazidis, a faith that combines elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Now the town is largely deserted. But in a row of houses used by Islamic State fighters, there were signs of recent occupation: a smell of rotting food, and foam mattresses and pillows laid on the floor. Picture taken November 16 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Fans celebrate as Corinthians win the Brazil Serie A soccer championship title, following their match with Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. Corinthians were crowned Brazilian champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama, coupled with Atletico Mineiro's 4-2 defeat at Sao Paulo, game them an unassailable 12-point lead with three games remaining. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Fans celebrate as Corinthians win the Brazil Serie A soccer championship title, following their match with Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. Corinthians were crowned Brazilian champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama, coupled with Atletico Mineiro's 4-2 defeat at Sao Paulo, game them an unassailable 12-point lead with three games remaining. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Syrian refugee is helped by a volunteer to climb after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Syrian refugee is helped by a volunteer to climb after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A still image taken from video footage, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 19, 2015, shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A still image taken from video footage, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 19, 2015, shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
