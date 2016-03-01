Editor's choice
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town outside...more
A baby is laid on the ground among stranded refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys a beer during the Christain Democratic Union (CDU) politial Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Stranded refugees and migrants try to break a Greek police cordon in order to approach the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of...more
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and...more
Leonardo DiCaprio holds the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday to advocate for victims of...more
Comedian Chris Rock hosts the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mehek, 15, who has her hands wrapped, takes part in an exercise session at the first women's boxing coaching camp in Karachi, Pakistan February 19, 2016. For the past six months about a dozen girls, aged 8 to 17, have gone to the Pak Shaheen Boxing...more
A girl cries as she flees clashes during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and refugees who stormed the border from Greece...more
Tourists wearing local costumes get ready to pose for a souvenir picture with beehive houses in the background in Harran, a major ancient city of Upper Mesopotamia, Turkey February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance (L), Best Actress Brie Larson, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander (R) pose with their Oscars backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. ...more
A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. The Paris Farm Show runs from February 27 to March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A shuttered factory is seen in an industrial estate in the Pearl River Delta industrial hub of Dongguan, China after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday February 25, 2016. Millions of migrant workers streaming back to China's industrial heartland...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit take part in a presentation during Maslenitsa celebrations at their base in Minsk, Belarus February 28, 2016. Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of his plane during a campaign rally at the airport in Millington, Tennessee February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past destroyed buildings after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and Islamist fighters, in Benghazi, Libya, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A refugee cries next to the border fence of the Greek-Macedonian border during a protest by stranded refugees waiting for the border crossing to reopen near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe eats cake at his birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo, February 27, 2016. Mugabe marked his 92nd birthday at a nearly $1 million party organized by supporters in a drought-stricken area on Saturday,...more
Models wearing creations by Macarena Delgado wait backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Fair (FIMAF) in Malaga, Spain February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A barber cuts the hair of a customer outside his damaged salon in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Jasmine Brown cries while former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner introduces Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina February 26, 2016. ...more
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An athlete soars through the air during the first round of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
