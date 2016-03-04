Editor's choice
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in Manhattan, New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L), Ted Cruz (2nd R) and John Kasich (R) look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016....more
Panda sculptures are seen in front of Grand Palace during an exhibition by French artist Paulo Grangeon in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye cheers with new military officers during a military commissioning ceremony at Gyeryongdae, South Korea's main military compound in Gyeryong, South Korea, March 4, 2016. A total of 6,003 graduates from the...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he guides a test fire of a new multiple launch rocket system in this undated photo released March 4, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A boy inspects the damage as blood stains are seen on the ground at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, Syria March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A migrant holding a child stands in a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Norio Kimura, 50, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, changes flowers for his family at a stone statue of Jizo and a monument he made for his family on the hill behind his home inside the exclusion zone in Okuma,...more
Buddhist monks take a tour at Wat Rong Khun also know as the White Temple designed by Thai visual artist Chalermchai Kositpipat in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Protesters against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather outside a Republican presidential debate site in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired by North Korea in this undated photo released March 4, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Francis Sierra, 23, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model presents a creation by designer Rick Owens as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Activists carry a Free Syrian Army flag during a protest against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man checks a shark display at the Dubai Mall, UAE, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Indigenous Sahrawi girls play on an improvised see-saw at a refugee camp of Boudjdour in Tindouf, southern Algeria March 3, 2016. The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is scheduled to visit the Sahrawi refugees in south-west Algeria's Tindouf region....more
French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a meeting to discuss EU summit with Turkey on migrants at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall pose for a photograph in London, Britain March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticizes current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more
A supporter dressed up as a woman takes part in a campaign rally for Lionel Zinsou, Benin's Prime Minister and presidential candidate, in the Djeffa district near Cotonou, Benin, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Cast member Sacha Baron Cohen poses with fans at the premiere of 'The Brothers Grimsby' in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Solar Impulse 2 airplane, flown by test pilot Markus Scherdel, flies off the coast of Oahu during a test flight from Kalaealoa Airfield in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
