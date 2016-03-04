Norio Kimura, 50, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, changes flowers for his family at a stone statue of Jizo and a monument he made for his family on the hill behind his home inside the exclusion zone in Okuma,...more

Norio Kimura, 50, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, changes flowers for his family at a stone statue of Jizo and a monument he made for his family on the hill behind his home inside the exclusion zone in Okuma, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 13, 2016. Survivors exposed themselves to high levels of radiation five years ago while searching for family members swept away by the tsunami that triggered meltdowns at Japan�s Fukushima nuclear plant. The disaster in March 2011 killed nearly 16,000 people along Japan's northeastern coast and left more than 2,500 missing. Family members continue to look for the bodies of their missing loved ones, when access to the area is permitted, as they still try to bring closure to their loss. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

