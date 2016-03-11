A child cries during a haircut in a barbershop during the Longtaitou (which means the dragon raises its head) Festival, on the second day of the second month of Chinese Lunar calendar, in Baokang County, Hubei Province, China, March 10, 2016. It is...more

A child cries during a haircut in a barbershop during the Longtaitou (which means the dragon raises its head) Festival, on the second day of the second month of Chinese Lunar calendar, in Baokang County, Hubei Province, China, March 10, 2016. It is believed that having a haircut on this day is likely to bring good luck. REUTERS/China Daily

Close