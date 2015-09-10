A woman hugs two crying children as police search their vehicle for demonstrators who had taken part in a protest against the re-election of the city's mayor Rubelio Recinos of the Patriot Party in Barberena, northwest of Guatemala City, September 8,...more

A woman hugs two crying children as police search their vehicle for demonstrators who had taken part in a protest against the re-election of the city's mayor Rubelio Recinos of the Patriot Party in Barberena, northwest of Guatemala City, September 8, 2015. The demonstrators were protesting against what they say were irregularities in the margin of votes in which Recinos won by 169, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

