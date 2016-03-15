Editor's choice
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
President Barack Obama (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan greet one another after Obama's remarks to Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A masked Belgian policeman secures the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Visitor Roman Zorin touches a 3D portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a specialized library for blind and partially sighted people in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 15, 2016. The portrait was created specially for blind people to...more
A man looks towards a lunar halo seen above the sky of Kathmandu, Nepal, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A voter casts a ballot at Su Nueva laundromat during voting in Illinois' presidential primary election in Chicago, Illinois, United States, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders laughs after sitting down for breakfast at Lou Mitchell's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A farmer harvests broccoli in the town of al-Ansariyeh south of Sidon, Lebanon March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man walks past a building destroyed during recent fighting in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Russian military jets fly above an unidentified location after taking off from the country's air base in Hmeymin, Syria to head back to Russia, part of a partial withdrawal ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in this still image taken from video...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
A supporter shows his tattoo before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally at Winner Aviation in Youngstown, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R) introduces current Republican candidate John Kasich (L) as they get off the Kasich campaign bus inside the MAPS Air Museum for a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron...more
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie reacts as it rains during a news conference during her visit to Syrian refugees in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik raises his arm in a Nazi salute as he enters the court room in Skien prison, Norway March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a town hall campaign event in Hickory, North Carolina March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Local villagers prepare to bury the body of elephant Hemantha during a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 15, 2016. Elephant Hemantha, which died from injuries to its feet, was under medical treatment for the last six...more
Jose Sabas Gomez works on a statue of El Jesus Nazareno in his workshop in Apastepeque, El Salvador March 9, 2016. Sabas is one of a small number of artists still working on traditional religious art in El Salvador. According to him, there used to be...more
Moroccan doctors carry a Syrian baby Siwar, who was born by caesarean section in a field hospital in Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 7, 2016. Siwar is the third child of a Syrian family from...more
A woman with children walks by a vehicle, which was damaged during the clashes between security forces and Kurdish militants, in Baglar district, which is partially under curfew, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March...more
A hot air balloon flies near Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, March 14, 2016 on the 30th anniversary of Canberra's Balloon Spectacular festival. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/AAP
A high water sign is submerged near Lake Bistineau in Webster Parish, Louisiana March 14, 2016. The death toll from storms in Southern U.S. states rose to five as storm-weary residents of Louisiana and Mississippi watched for more flooding on Monday...more
The sun sets behind the World Trade Center building in Mexico City March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio peeks into the arena before being introduced at a campaign event at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (R) look at head-mounted display units on the Brother International exhibition stand during a media tour of the world's biggest computer and software fair, CeBit, in Hanover,...more
Five-year-old Yousef Madr al-Ajaj poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. March 15 marks the 5th anniversary of peaceful protests against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad,...more
Children stand on a rooftop in the rebel-held Tishreen neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Fruit imported from Spain that failed to pass quality checks is destroyed in Tianjin, China, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri from his Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man holds a cow at the cattle market in Maiduguri, Nigeria, March 9, 2016. A Nigerian government push to strangle the Boko Haram insurgency has shut down the cattle trade that sustained the city of Maiduguri, leaving many residents with no...more
Women mourn over the coffin of a car bombing victim during a commemoration ceremony in a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
