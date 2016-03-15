Moroccan doctors carry a Syrian baby Siwar, who was born by caesarean section in a field hospital in Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 7, 2016. Siwar is the third child of a Syrian family from...more

Moroccan doctors carry a Syrian baby Siwar, who was born by caesarean section in a field hospital in Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 7, 2016. Siwar is the third child of a Syrian family from Daraa who fled to Jordan two years ago. She is their second child to be born in the camp. Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, 50 to 80 Syrian children were born in the Zaatari refugee camp each week, according to the official website of UNHCR. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

