A man (C) shouts as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man (C) shouts as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Otto Frederick Warmbier (C), a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea's top court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 16, 2016. North Korea's supreme court sentenced American student Warmbier, who was arrested while visiting the country, to 15 years of hard labour for crimes against the state, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Otto Frederick Warmbier (C), a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea's top court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 16, 2016. North Korea's supreme court sentenced American student Warmbier, who was arrested while visiting the country, to 15 years of hard labour for crimes against the state, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Musician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass in downtown Havana, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Musician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass in downtown Havana, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Migrants line up as they disembark the German naval vessel Frankfurt Am Main in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Migrants line up as they disembark the German naval vessel Frankfurt Am Main in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant sits inside a tent next to the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A migrant sits inside a tent next to the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Visitor Roman Zorin touches a 3D portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a specialized library for blind and partially sighted people in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 15, 2016. The portrait was created specially for blind people to understand how Putin looks like through touch, according to library employees. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Visitor Roman Zorin touches a 3D portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a specialized library for blind and partially sighted people in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 15, 2016. The portrait was created specially for blind people to understand how Putin looks like through touch, according to library employees. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A voter casts a ballot at Su Nueva laundromat during voting in Illinois' presidential primary election in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A voter casts a ballot at Su Nueva laundromat during voting in Illinois' presidential primary election in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A model presents a creation by Jotaro Saito from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A model presents a creation by Jotaro Saito from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man looks towards a lunar halo seen above the sky of Kathmandu, Nepal, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A man looks towards a lunar halo seen above the sky of Kathmandu, Nepal, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses binoculars during the wedding ceremony the grandson of Rabbi Yosef Dov Moshe Halberstam, religious leader of the Sanz Hasidic dynasty and the granddaughter of the religious leader of Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Hasidic dynasty, in Netanya, Israel March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses binoculars during the wedding ceremony the grandson of Rabbi Yosef Dov Moshe Halberstam, religious leader of the Sanz Hasidic dynasty and the granddaughter of the religious leader of Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Hasidic dynasty, in Netanya, Israel March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A security agent gestures toward photographers as he and his comrades gather to have their picture taken after the closing ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A security agent gestures toward photographers as he and his comrades gather to have their picture taken after the closing ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. student Otto Warmbier is led away from North Korea's top court, in this photo released March 16, 2016. North Korea's supreme court sentenced Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, who was arrested while visiting the country, to 15 years of hard labor on Wednesday for crimes against the state. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
U.S. student Otto Warmbier is led away from North Korea's top court, in this photo released March 16, 2016. North Korea's supreme court sentenced Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, who was arrested while visiting the country, to 15 years of hard labor on Wednesday for crimes against the state. REUTERS/KCNA
A masked Belgian policeman secures the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A masked Belgian policeman secures the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A farmer harvests broccoli in the town of al-Ansariyeh south of Sidon, Lebanon March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A farmer harvests broccoli in the town of al-Ansariyeh south of Sidon, Lebanon March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. Dirty water and poor sanitation can cause severe diarrhoeal diseases in children, killing 900 under-five a day across the world, according to United Nations estimates. World Water Day, marked this year on March 22, highlights various concerns about the world's water resources, and in 2016 is focusing on how good access to safe water can create paid work and contribute to a greener economy. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. Dirty water and poor sanitation can cause severe diarrhoeal diseases in children, killing 900 under-five a day across the world, according to United Nations estimates. World Water Day, marked this year on March 22, highlights various concerns about the world's water resources, and in 2016 is focusing on how good access to safe water can create paid work and contribute to a greener economy. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Police and rescue personnel search a bus damaged in a bomb blast in Peshawar, Pakistan March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Police and rescue personnel search a bus damaged in a bomb blast in Peshawar, Pakistan March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Two hands grasp the curtains to pull them open just before Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich emerges to deliver his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican presidential primary, during his rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Two hands grasp the curtains to pull them open just before Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich emerges to deliver his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican presidential primary, during his rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks on the phone at a Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop during a campaign stop in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks on the phone at a Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop during a campaign stop in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Russian military pilot is greeted upon his return from Syria to a home airbase during a welcoming ceremony in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Olga Balashova/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A Russian military pilot is greeted upon his return from Syria to a home airbase during a welcoming ceremony in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Olga Balashova/Handout via Reuters
Children covering themselves with an opposition flag dance as they take part in a protest marking the fifth anniversary of the Syrian crisis in the old city of Aleppo, Syria March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Children covering themselves with an opposition flag dance as they take part in a protest marking the fifth anniversary of the Syrian crisis in the old city of Aleppo, Syria March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Sergio Hunco, 17, takes a break as he plays with a tennis ball in a tunnel in downtown Havana, Cuba March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Sergio Hunco, 17, takes a break as he plays with a tennis ball in a tunnel in downtown Havana, Cuba March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cast member Maria Bello poses at a special screening of "The Confirmation" at the NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Cast member Maria Bello poses at a special screening of "The Confirmation" at the NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kenya Wildlife Service and Save The Elephants staff stand next to an elephant as they undertake the collaring of ten elephants ranging near the Standard Gauge Railway to fit them with advanced satellite radio tracking collars in Tsavo National Park, Kenya March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Kenya Wildlife Service and Save The Elephants staff stand next to an elephant as they undertake the collaring of ten elephants ranging near the Standard Gauge Railway to fit them with advanced satellite radio tracking collars in Tsavo National Park, Kenya March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rosemary Harder wears a hat supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a news conference, after the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, held at his Mar-A-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Rosemary Harder wears a hat supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a news conference, after the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, held at his Mar-A-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
The Soyuz TMA-20M for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skriprochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad, ahead of its launch scheduled on March 19, at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
The Soyuz TMA-20M for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skriprochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad, ahead of its launch scheduled on March 19, at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
