Pictures | Mon Mar 21, 2016 | 1:10pm EDT

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A view shows the crash site of Flight FZ981, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, at the airport of Rostov-On-Don, Russia, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A man is helped by emergency services following a suicide bombing in a major shopping and tourist district in central Istanbul, Turkey March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
President Barack Obama tours Old Havana with his family at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A member of the audience (R) stomps on a protester as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Riot police detain a pro-Kurdish demonstrator during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite of a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A refugee holds a message, "Thank you EU for closing the border" during a protest asking for the opening of borders at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico as he speaks to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Rescuers try to revive an unconscious refugee as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the shore near the city of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, March 20, 2016. The two men in this group of arrivals who were found unconscious were taken to hospital and were later pronounced dead by hospital authorities in Mytilene. Hospital authorities said they were both Syrians. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Armed Belgian police apprehend a suspect, in this still image taken from video, in Molenbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam, one of the main suspects from November's Paris attacks, was arrested after a shootout with police in Brussels on Friday, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/VTM via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A woman walks on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, Belarus, March 20, 2016. Catholic believers mark Palm Sunday on March 20 and will celebrate Easter the following Sunday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Young Pakistani cricket fans look at a screen showing their national team's World Twenty20 Super 10 cricket match against India, along a roadside in Karachi, Pakistan March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Omar McLeod of Jamaica reacts after he won the men's 60 meters hurdles final during the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland, Oregon March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A penitent cries after the governing body of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain on Palm Sunday in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A member of the 'Ladies in White' dissident group shouts as she is carried away by police officers after they broke up a regular march of the group, detaining about 50 people, hours before President Barack Obama arrived for a historic visit, in Havana, Cuba March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Britain's Prince Harry observes a pre-positioning site, containing earthquake relief supplies as Nepalese people look on in Bhaktapur, Nepal, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Facebook's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg (R) and the overseas representatives of China Development Forum applaud for the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a meeting at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A child plays in a cloth hammock hung from a tree inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirt of Agartala, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A Bactrian camel eats a carrot thrown into his enclosure by visitors at wildlife park "Opel Zoo" in Kronberg, Germany, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car along a street in Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A performer dressed as a Hello Kitty poses inside a Hello Kitty-themed Taroko Express train in Taipei, Taiwan March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft carrying the crew of Jeff Williams of the U.S., Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
