United States
Tue Mar 22, 2016

The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters

Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters
People look from the roof of a house as Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family departs from the Jose Marti international airport in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People look from the roof of a house as Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family departs from the Jose Marti international airport in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
People look from the roof of a house as Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family departs from the Jose Marti international airport in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
President Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
President Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Tando Mohammad Khan. REUTERS/Akram Shahid

A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Tando Mohammad Khan. REUTERS/Akram Shahid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Tando Mohammad Khan. REUTERS/Akram Shahid
A man watches on television as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man watches on television as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A man watches on television as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Penitents of Rocio brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Penitents of Rocio brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Penitents of Rocio brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The hands of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro are seen during a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The hands of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro are seen during a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
The hands of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro are seen during a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu...more

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter covered with a blanket, after being rescued at open sea, as they arrive at the port of Mytilene on the Lesbos island, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee carries his daughter covered with a blanket, after being rescued at open sea, as they arrive at the port of Mytilene on the Lesbos island, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter covered with a blanket, after being rescued at open sea, as they arrive at the port of Mytilene on the Lesbos island, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Rescue workers treat victims outside the Maelbeek underground station, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV

Rescue workers treat victims outside the Maelbeek underground station, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Rescue workers treat victims outside the Maelbeek underground station, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV
Passengers walk on underground metro tracks to be evacuated after an explosion at Maelbeek train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Courtesy @OSOSXE via Twitter/Handout via Reuters

Passengers walk on underground metro tracks to be evacuated after an explosion at Maelbeek train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Courtesy @OSOSXE via Twitter/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Passengers walk on underground metro tracks to be evacuated after an explosion at Maelbeek train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Courtesy @OSOSXE via Twitter/Handout via Reuters
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Crunelle via Twitter @davidcrunelle/Handout via Reuters

Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Crunelle via Twitter @davidcrunelle/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Crunelle via Twitter @davidcrunelle/Handout via Reuters
An honor guard peers out from behind U.S. and Cuban flags at the bottom of the steps of the Revolution Palace during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama in Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

An honor guard peers out from behind U.S. and Cuban flags at the bottom of the steps of the Revolution Palace during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama in Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
An honor guard peers out from behind U.S. and Cuban flags at the bottom of the steps of the Revolution Palace during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama in Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dimitris Spiridis (front 3rd L) and his wife Maria (C) pose for a picture with the two Syrian families they are hosting in their home at the village of Evropos, Greece, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Dimitris Spiridis (front 3rd L) and his wife Maria (C) pose for a picture with the two Syrian families they are hosting in their home at the village of Evropos, Greece, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Dimitris Spiridis (front 3rd L) and his wife Maria (C) pose for a picture with the two Syrian families they are hosting in their home at the village of Evropos, Greece, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands next to his wife Asma, as he addresses injured soldiers and their mothers during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands next to his wife Asma, as he addresses injured soldiers and their mothers during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands next to his wife Asma, as he addresses injured soldiers and their mothers during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Refugees and migrants board a bus heading to the Moria registration center, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants board a bus heading to the Moria registration center, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Refugees and migrants board a bus heading to the Moria registration center, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People play a soccer match on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People play a soccer match on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
People play a soccer match on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Parveen Bibi sits in her Pink Rickshaw as she waits for passengers in Lahore, Pakistan November 17, 2015. Pakistan's first women-only rickshaw service was meant to provide its staff with a new way of gaining financial independence and its passengers with the chance of a ride without being groped and harassed by male drivers. But, after just a year in business, the "Pink Rickshaw" in the Punjabi city of Lahore, is struggling. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Parveen Bibi sits in her Pink Rickshaw as she waits for passengers in Lahore, Pakistan November 17, 2015. Pakistan's first women-only rickshaw service was meant to provide its staff with a new way of gaining financial independence and its passengers...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Parveen Bibi sits in her Pink Rickshaw as she waits for passengers in Lahore, Pakistan November 17, 2015. Pakistan's first women-only rickshaw service was meant to provide its staff with a new way of gaining financial independence and its passengers with the chance of a ride without being groped and harassed by male drivers. But, after just a year in business, the "Pink Rickshaw" in the Punjabi city of Lahore, is struggling. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Code Pink activist breaks a police line during an anti-Trump rally outside during the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A Code Pink activist breaks a police line during an anti-Trump rally outside during the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A Code Pink activist breaks a police line during an anti-Trump rally outside during the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Simcha Damari, 60, one of three Israelis killed in a suicide bombing attack in Istanbul on Saturday, in Dimona, southern Israel March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Simcha Damari, 60, one of three Israelis killed in a suicide bombing attack in Istanbul on Saturday, in Dimona, southern Israel March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Simcha Damari, 60, one of three Israelis killed in a suicide bombing attack in Istanbul on Saturday, in Dimona, southern Israel March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Halima al-Jaber, 55, carries a family picture depicting her husband (top R), her injured son and her other two killed sons (bottom L and bottom R) as she poses inside her shop in the rebel held Kafrouma village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, March 20, 2016. Two of her four sons were killed in a battle to recapture the town Kafranbel, in Idlib province. Mother's Day in Syria is celebrated on March 21. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Halima al-Jaber, 55, carries a family picture depicting her husband (top R), her injured son and her other two killed sons (bottom L and bottom R) as she poses inside her shop in the rebel held Kafrouma village in the southern countryside of Idlib,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Halima al-Jaber, 55, carries a family picture depicting her husband (top R), her injured son and her other two killed sons (bottom L and bottom R) as she poses inside her shop in the rebel held Kafrouma village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, March 20, 2016. Two of her four sons were killed in a battle to recapture the town Kafranbel, in Idlib province. Mother's Day in Syria is celebrated on March 21. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with supporters at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with supporters at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with supporters at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penitents of San Gonzalo brotherhood sit at a bus stop, after not taking part in a Holy Week procession due to bad weather, in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Penitents of San Gonzalo brotherhood sit at a bus stop, after not taking part in a Holy Week procession due to bad weather, in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Penitents of San Gonzalo brotherhood sit at a bus stop, after not taking part in a Holy Week procession due to bad weather, in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A Cuban migrant stretches himself after he wakes up at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant stretches himself after he wakes up at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A Cuban migrant stretches himself after he wakes up at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2016. Turkey's Kurds on Monday marked the annual spring festival of Newroz with a call for the resumption of peace talks between the government and Kurdish militants, but four Turkish soldiers were killed in another rebel attack in the restive southeast region. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2016. Turkey's Kurds on Monday marked the annual spring festival...more

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2016. Turkey's Kurds on Monday marked the annual spring festival of Newroz with a call for the resumption of peace talks between the government and Kurdish militants, but four Turkish soldiers were killed in another rebel attack in the restive southeast region. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A migrant plays football outside a Swiss Federal refugee center, set up in a tank hall on the army base in Thun, Switzerland March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A migrant plays football outside a Swiss Federal refugee center, set up in a tank hall on the army base in Thun, Switzerland March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A migrant plays football outside a Swiss Federal refugee center, set up in a tank hall on the army base in Thun, Switzerland March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
