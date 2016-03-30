Edition:
Pictures | Wed Mar 30, 2016 | 7:40am EDT

French army paratroopers patrol near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, March 30, 2016 as France has decided to deploy 1,600 additional police officers to bolster security at its borders and on public transport following the deadly blasts in Brussels. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French army paratroopers patrol near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, March 30, 2016 as France has decided to deploy 1,600 additional police officers to bolster security at its borders and on public transport following the deadly blasts in Brussels. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
French army paratroopers patrol near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, March 30, 2016 as France has decided to deploy 1,600 additional police officers to bolster security at its borders and on public transport following the deadly blasts in Brussels. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
The man who was arrested after he hijacked an EgyptAir flight, which was forced to land in Cyprus on Tuesday, gestures as he is transferred by Cypriot police from a court in the city of Larnaca, Cyprus March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

The man who was arrested after he hijacked an EgyptAir flight, which was forced to land in Cyprus on Tuesday, gestures as he is transferred by Cypriot police from a court in the city of Larnaca, Cyprus March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
The man who was arrested after he hijacked an EgyptAir flight, which was forced to land in Cyprus on Tuesday, gestures as he is transferred by Cypriot police from a court in the city of Larnaca, Cyprus March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Jumiya, whose mother keeps her locked up in a wooden hut after her family said she was showing signs of a mental disorder, passes a plastic bowl to her mother in Jambu village in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia March 23, 2016. In a programme launched this year, Indonesia sends teams of workers into often-remote hamlets to help free patients kept in chains and ensure they get the medical treatment they need. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Jumiya, whose mother keeps her locked up in a wooden hut after her family said she was showing signs of a mental disorder, passes a plastic bowl to her mother in Jambu village in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia March 23, 2016. In a programme...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Jumiya, whose mother keeps her locked up in a wooden hut after her family said she was showing signs of a mental disorder, passes a plastic bowl to her mother in Jambu village in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia March 23, 2016. In a programme launched this year, Indonesia sends teams of workers into often-remote hamlets to help free patients kept in chains and ensure they get the medical treatment they need. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Palestinian boy Sabri Attalah, 17, works at a pottery workshop in Gaza City March 21, 2016. Attalah, who works along with his family members at their workshop, earns around 25 Shekels ($6.4) per working day. The boy, who quit school, hoped to be a design engineer. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boy Sabri Attalah, 17, works at a pottery workshop in Gaza City March 21, 2016. Attalah, who works along with his family members at their workshop, earns around 25 Shekels ($6.4) per working day. The boy, who quit school, hoped to be a design engineer. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Palestinian boy Sabri Attalah, 17, works at a pottery workshop in Gaza City March 21, 2016. Attalah, who works along with his family members at their workshop, earns around 25 Shekels ($6.4) per working day. The boy, who quit school, hoped to be a design engineer. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A police officer is run over by a bus during a protest against the increase in the price of public transport in San Cristobal March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

A police officer is run over by a bus during a protest against the increase in the price of public transport in San Cristobal March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A police officer is run over by a bus during a protest against the increase in the price of public transport in San Cristobal March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An unidentified man struggles with another as he climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

An unidentified man struggles with another as he climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
An unidentified man struggles with another as he climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris, France, March 14, 2016. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. Picture taken March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris, France, March 14, 2016. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. Picture taken March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris, France, March 14, 2016. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. Picture taken March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand March 17, 2016. With its palm-fringed beaches, Buddhist culture and racy nightlife, Thailand has been the poster child for Asian tourism for decades, attracting a range of visitors from backpackers and adventure-seekers, to families and culture vultures. But dark clouds could be forming even as a record of 32 million tourists are expected this year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand March 17, 2016. With its palm-fringed beaches, Buddhist culture and racy nightlife, Thailand has been the poster child for Asian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach, as a plane approaches the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand March 17, 2016. With its palm-fringed beaches, Buddhist culture and racy nightlife, Thailand has been the poster child for Asian tourism for decades, attracting a range of visitors from backpackers and adventure-seekers, to families and culture vultures. But dark clouds could be forming even as a record of 32 million tourists are expected this year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Afghan cricket fans welcome Afghanistan's national cricket team, after their Twenty20 world cup tournament, in Kabul, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan cricket fans welcome Afghanistan's national cricket team, after their Twenty20 world cup tournament, in Kabul, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Afghan cricket fans welcome Afghanistan's national cricket team, after their Twenty20 world cup tournament, in Kabul, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. Het Nieuwsblad via REUTERS

Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. Het Nieuwsblad via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. Het Nieuwsblad via REUTERS
Inflatable dolls in the shape of ducks are seen in front of the National Congress during a protest against tax increases in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29, 2016. The campaign "I will not pay the Duck" is organized by the Federation of Industries of Sao Paulo (FIESP) and uses the duck symbol in reference to industries that pay high taxes. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Inflatable dolls in the shape of ducks are seen in front of the National Congress during a protest against tax increases in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29, 2016. The campaign "I will not pay the Duck" is organized by the Federation of Industries of Sao Paulo (FIESP) and uses the duck symbol in reference to industries that pay high taxes. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Inflatable dolls in the shape of ducks are seen in front of the National Congress during a protest against tax increases in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29, 2016. The campaign "I will not pay the Duck" is organized by the Federation of Industries of Sao Paulo (FIESP) and uses the duck symbol in reference to industries that pay high taxes. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Students waves to Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of "Peruanos Por El Cambio" party during a meeting with school principals at Independencia district of Lima, Peru, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Students waves to Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of "Peruanos Por El Cambio" party during a meeting with school principals at Independencia district of Lima, Peru, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Students waves to Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of "Peruanos Por El Cambio" party during a meeting with school principals at Independencia district of Lima, Peru, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Children ride camels during "Temeenii bayar", Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. On the steppes of the Gobi Desert, the crowd urges on Bactrian camels laden down with all that's needed to build and live in a traditional Mongolian tent. Guinness World Records classes the 15 km race that's part of the two-day festival as the largest camel race in the world, drawing 1,108 participants. The winning camel romped home in 35 minutes and 12 seconds, according to the records website. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Children ride camels during "Temeenii bayar", Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. On the steppes of the Gobi Desert, the crowd urges on Bactrian camels laden down with all that's needed to build and live in a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Children ride camels during "Temeenii bayar", Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. On the steppes of the Gobi Desert, the crowd urges on Bactrian camels laden down with all that's needed to build and live in a traditional Mongolian tent. Guinness World Records classes the 15 km race that's part of the two-day festival as the largest camel race in the world, drawing 1,108 participants. The winning camel romped home in 35 minutes and 12 seconds, according to the records website. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Holocaust survivor and former prisoner at Auschwitz death camp Leon Schwarzbaum presents a newspaper with pictures of the former SS guard at the Auschwitz death camp Reinhold Hanning during an interview in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Holocaust survivor and former prisoner at Auschwitz death camp Leon Schwarzbaum presents a newspaper with pictures of the former SS guard at the Auschwitz death camp Reinhold Hanning during an interview in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Holocaust survivor and former prisoner at Auschwitz death camp Leon Schwarzbaum presents a newspaper with pictures of the former SS guard at the Auschwitz death camp Reinhold Hanning during an interview in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recovered from smugglers, in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recovered from smugglers, in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recovered from smugglers, in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man walks in an artificial lake near residential buildings in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Woo

A man walks in an artificial lake near residential buildings in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A man walks in an artificial lake near residential buildings in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Woo
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) is seen allegedly grabbing the arm of reporter Michelle Fields in this still frame from video taken March 8, 2016 and released by the Jupiter (Florida) Police Department March 29, 2016. Lewandowski, 42, was arrested in Florida on Tuesday and charged with battery, police records show. REUTERS/Jupiter Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) is seen allegedly grabbing the arm of reporter Michelle Fields in this still frame from video taken March 8, 2016 and released by the Jupiter (Florida) Police...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) is seen allegedly grabbing the arm of reporter Michelle Fields in this still frame from video taken March 8, 2016 and released by the Jupiter (Florida) Police Department March 29, 2016. Lewandowski, 42, was arrested in Florida on Tuesday and charged with battery, police records show. REUTERS/Jupiter Police Department/Handout via Reuters
Palestinians look at the remains of a school project that was funded by the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) and was demolished by Israeli forces, in Khirbet Tana near the West Bank city of Nablus March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinians look at the remains of a school project that was funded by the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) and was demolished by Israeli forces, in Khirbet Tana near the West Bank city of Nablus March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Palestinians look at the remains of a school project that was funded by the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) and was demolished by Israeli forces, in Khirbet Tana near the West Bank city of Nablus March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A protester holding a loudhailer shouts slogans during a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's security legislation and his administration in front of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A protester holding a loudhailer shouts slogans during a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's security legislation and his administration in front of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A protester holding a loudhailer shouts slogans during a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's security legislation and his administration in front of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Migrants stands in line after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Pozzallo's harbour, Italy, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants stands in line after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Pozzallo's harbour, Italy, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Migrants stands in line after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Pozzallo's harbour, Italy, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
