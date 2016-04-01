Editor's Choice

Edition:
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction overpass after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Supporters react as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a campaign rally at Saint Mary�s Park in Bronx, New York, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A child scoops up colored powder from the ground during the Holi Festival of Colors organised by the Maltese-Indian community in Qormi, outside Valletta, Malta, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against a French labor law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Hu Sheguang from Sheguang Hu collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Children play cricket in front of parked rickshaws in the old quarters of Delhi, India March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Students stand inside their damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A stray male lion falls after it was shot by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Palestinian artist Ahmad Yasin paints on a cactus fruits tree at his house garden in the West Bank village of Aseera Ashmaliya near Nablus, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A man looks into a sinkhole which appeared in his fish pond in Guiping, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Renata Ford, her daughter Stephanie and son Doug Ford Junior stand outside St James Cathedral with Doug Ford and his mother as the hearse leaves carrying former mayor Rob Ford, in Toronto March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Security agents walk alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping's (silhouetted, 2nd R in window) car as he arrives to attend the upcoming Nuclear Security Summit meetings in Washington, on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
One of two rescued endangered olive ridley turtles arrives at Sea World's animal rescue center after being flown from the Oregon coast by the U.S. Coast Guard to San Diego, California March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. The slogan reads " We have a leftist party who deserves to be punched". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton raises hands with Senator Chuck Schumer during a campaign rally at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Migrants and refugees queue for food at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
An Afghan migrant carries her baby as migrants stranded in Greece, along with human rights activists and students, take part in a protest against recent border closures across the Balkans in Athens, Greece, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Protesters hold Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking Land Day, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah March 30, 2016. March 30 marks Land Day, the annual commemoration of protests in 1976 against Israel's appropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Therapist Rozely Fontoura (L) teaches Daniele Santos Shantala massage on her baby Juan Pedro, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil March 26, 2016. When Santos gave birth to a baby boy with microcephaly, a serious birth defect linked to the Zika infection, she was distraught. She was left to look after Juan Pedro alone after her husband left. In addition to traditional treatment at a hospital in Recife, Santos is learning therapeutic massage from an NGO to help alleviate Pedro's symptoms. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Female Kurdish Peshmerga attend their graduation ceremony at a police academy in Zakho district of the Dohuk Governorate of the Iraqi Kurdistan province, Iraq, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Buffalos graze in dried-up Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad, India, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
The man who was arrested after he hijacked an EgyptAir flight, which was forced to land in Cyprus on Tuesday, gestures as he is transferred by Cypriot police from a court in the city of Larnaca, Cyprus March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Freddy Nock of Switzerland walks on tightrope during a competition in Wulong county, Chongqing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A Microsoft employee demonstrates HoloLens during the Microsoft Build 2016 Developers Conference in San Francisco, California March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in the Queens borough of New York March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Men gather before their training session at a township gym in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, South Africa March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
People stand near Roy Lichtenstein's sculpture "Brushstroke" in the courtyard of the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid, Spain March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump turns away from the cameras as he speaks at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
