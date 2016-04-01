Editor's Choice

Edition:
A woman mourns next to the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man sits on the bench at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) smiles during a visit to the Sinhung Machine Plant in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 1, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Women chat as they look at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A child scoops up coloured powder from the ground during the Holi Festival of Colours organised by the Maltese-Indian community in Qormi, outside Valletta, Malta, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Supporters react as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a campaign rally at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Hu Sheguang from Sheguang Hu collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Children play cricket in front of parked rickshaws in the old quarters of Delhi, India March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. After watching its influence spread during a six-year campaign that has killed around 15,000 people according to the U.S. military, Nigeria has now united with its neighbours to stamp out Boko Haram. An 8,700-strong regional force of troops from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria is seeking to finish the job. Outside Nigeria, Cameroon has been hardest hit by Boko Haram, which now operates out of bases in the Mandara Mountains, Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad. REUTERS/Joe Penney

French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille, France, as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Kenyan Member of Parliament Millie Adhiambo shouts in protest as she leaves the National Assembly during President Uhuru Kenyatta's annual State of the Nation address at the Parliament Buildings in the capital Nairobi, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A general view of the collapsed flyover in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy stands in front of a primary school, which was damaged during the security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in the southeastern town of Idil, Turkey, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at Yaring district in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A rainbow forms as workers try to shut down a burst watermain in Halewood, in Liverpool, Britain March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The mother of Palestinian Ihab Maswadeh inspects belongings after their family house was partially demolished by the Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron March 31, 2016. According to the Israeli military, Ihab Maswadeh was shot dead by Israeli troops after he attempted to stab an Israeli soldier last December. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's colorful socks are seen during a question and answer session after his speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Palestinian artist Ahmad Yasin paints on a cactus fruits tree at his house garden in the West Bank village of Aseera Ashmaliya near Nablus March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A rebel fighter jumps through a fire loop as he demonstrates his skill during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in the north of Hama province, Syria March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Pet owner Qingqiu gestures to her dog, Little Huoban, after she swept the tomb of her previous dog Huoban (which means "Buddy" in Chinese) who died at the age of 15, ahead of the Qingming Festival at Baifu pet cemetery on the outskirts of Beijing, China March 26, 2016. China celebrates the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 4 this year, with much of the ceremonial ritual of honouring the dead these days not geared towards beloved relatives, but beloved pets. Once banned by Communist leader Chairman Mao Zedong as a bourgeois pastime, having a pet has now become a symbol of financial success in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Women perform yoga on a glass suspension bridge as a way to attract tourists in Fuxishan, Zhengzhou, Henan province, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

