Editor's Choice

A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Men collect their belongings from their makshift shop which was damaged by flood water after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region,...more
People dressed as Hungarian Hussars and Austrian soldiers of the Habsburg dynasty take part in the re-enactment of the battle in Tapiobicske, Hungary April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Soldiers paint over graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their strategy...more
A man lies in pain, after his foot was stepped on, in front of Greek policemen as migrants and refugees block the highway near the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Evzoni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A visitor takes photographs of Mount Bromo, an active volcano and popular tourist destination, in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia April 3, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Zabur Karuru/Antara Foto
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. On April 3, 2016, Israel extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the...more
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a rally to celebrate the state of New York passing into law a $15 minimum wage in New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, China, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Emergency personnel examine the scene after an Amtrak passenger train struck a backhoe, killing two people, in Chester, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2016. The southbound Palmetto train running from New York to Savannah, Georgia, had about 341 passengers...more
West Indies players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final of the World Twenty20 cricket tournament final in Kolkata, India, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Bengal cat is seen during the Mediterranean Winner 2016 cat show in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Migrants and refugees gather to listen to Nadia Murad Basee Taha (not pictured), an Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith who was abducted and held by the Islamic State for three months, at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece,...more
A blimp reading "Google must pay tax" is seen floating over the Tel Aviv skyline April 3, 2016. Israeli attorney Guy Ofir is the mastermind behind the blimp and told Reuters on Sunday that the airship will float until midnight some 200 meters from...more
Competitors run down the Champs Elysees below the Arc de Triomphe at the start of the 40th Paris Marathon in France April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (L), introduces Donald Trump during a Town Hall at the Racine Civic Centre Memorial Hall, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Participants throw their pillows during the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A new type of anti-air guided weapon system is fired in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 2, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Mercedes F1 driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates after winning the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Russian Defence Ministry's building in central Moscow, Russia, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A labourer rests at a construction site in Lagos, Nigeria in this picture taken February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A house which was damaged during clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces, is seen in the town of Martakert in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Children sit on a bench at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down in the town of Hit in Anbar province, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
The first plane takes off from Brussels Airport, which partially re-opened following a bomb blast 12 days ago, in Zaventem, Belgium April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Doppagne/Pool
A member of the Iraqi security forces walks at the site of a car bomb attack in Basra April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A couple stands next to a poster depicting Dutch politician Geert Wilders and Russian President Vladimir Putin kissing, at a metro station in Amsterdam April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
