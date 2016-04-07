Editor's Choice
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis, April 6, 2016. Azerbaijan says it will stop fighting Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region after two days...more
A member of an Egyptian Civil Protection rescue team searches through the debris of a building that has collapsed next to the Talaat Harb Technical Industrial School For Girls, in downtown Cairo, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Malian soldier carries mock weaponry for training during the visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) to the EUTM military training mission in Koulikoro, Mali, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Spanish banderillero Jose Maria Fernandez "Alcalareno" is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the...more
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ugo Dumont, a volunteer for the Genworth R70i Aging Experience, participates in a demonstration at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. With the push of a button, a perfectly healthy 34-year-old museum-goer named Ugo...more
Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater in the Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A woman uses virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016....more
A child plays on a swing at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People surround a coffin with the body of an Armenian serviceman, who was killed in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian media, during a memorial service at a church in Yerevan, Armenia, April 5, 2016....more
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Spanish matador Pepe Moral performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson speaks to media outside Iceland president's residence in Reykjavik, Iceland, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of...more
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following a meeting of the heads of international economy and finance organizations at the Chancellery in...more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, in this picture taken April 4, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A voter casts his ballot in the Wisconsin presidential primary election at a voting station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A child runs through a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The chair used by British author J.K. Rowling while writing "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" is shown in the window of Heritage Auctions in New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a Q&A session on the forthcoming European Union referendum with staff of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Birmingham, Britain, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
A girl stands outside her family's hut at the Shawqaba camp for internally displaced people who were forced to leave their villages by the war in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah March 12, 2016. In northwest Yemen, one of the poorest countries...more
People inspect the damage after a car bomb exploded and targeted a religious center in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A migrant who will be returned to Turkey holds a placard during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
