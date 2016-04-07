Editor's Choice
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Handout photo of the mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California in this December 4, 2015 handout photo released to Reuters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service/Handout via...more
Members of Saudi security forces demonstrate their skills during a military exercise west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But...more
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for...more
A recently rescued child looks out of a window during a break in playing with other children at a state-run rehabilitation centre in Jakarta, Indonesia April 4, 2016. Authorities in the sprawling Indonesian capital are cracking down on the...more
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group...more
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A member of an Egyptian Civil Protection rescue team searches through the debris of a building that has collapsed next to the Talaat Harb Technical Industrial School For Girls, in downtown Cairo, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the...more
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands with a walker in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Malian soldier carries mock weaponry for training during the visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) to the EUTM military training mission in Koulikoro, Mali, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
A man dresses his malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. Picture taken April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Nine-year-old Mason Lightsey is pictured with a 800-pound (363 kg) giant alligator caught at his father Lee Lightsey's farm in Venus, Florida in this April 2, 2016 handout photo released on April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lee Lightsey/Outwest Farms,...more
A man walks past a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading "Which Panama?" at a bus stop in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2016. In Russian "panama" also means a bucket hat. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Italian police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi during a visit to the southern city of Naples, Italy, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
An army soldier stands next to graves of Houthi fighters in the historical town of Baraqish in Yemen's al-Jawf province after it was taken over by pro-government forces from Houthi fighters April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
Ugo Dumont, a volunteer for the Genworth R70i Aging Experience, participates in a demonstration at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman uses virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A resident walks past an image depicting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
