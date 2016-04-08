Editor's Choice
A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Confetti falls down during the conclusion of the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Holocaust survivor Israel Loewenstein, 91, looks at a photo album at his home in Yad Hana, Israel, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A carp swims in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An ethnic Armenian soldier takes a rest at an artillery position near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Malia Obama's hair flies into the air as a cold wind hits her and President Barack Obama while descending the steps of Air Force One upon their arrival at O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for...more
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group...more
Actress Zooey Deschanel and Kermit the Frog talk on stage during WE Day California in Inglewood, California, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane eat at the Brooklyn Diner in New York City April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Migrants and refugees clash with Greek policemen as they try to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Disabled Palestinians play sitting volleyball during a local sports championship organized by Al Jazeera club in Gaza City April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A motorcyclist performs the superman stunt on a highway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 14, 2014. Crowds of small motorbikes ridden by racers - or "Mat Rempit", as they are known in Malaysian slang - face off in impromptu races in the Malaysian...more
Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But...more
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and children make the traditional Jewish bread, matzah at a campaign event in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 7, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Palestinian girl cries as she stands outside a cave that she lived in with her family after Israeli forces destroyed its entrance in Khirbet Tana, near the West Bank city of Nablus April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Swiss guard stands guard at the Vatican April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/pool
(L-R) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reads the lyrics of Al Wilson's song "The Snake" during campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young boy in a military uniform stretches as he stands with others in bleachers to listen to Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speak at a town hall campaign event at Mekeel Christian Academy in Scotia, New York, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike...more
Workers clean used cooking oil tins in a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Kashmiri Muslim women mourn during the funeral of Waseem Ahmad Malla, a suspected militant, in Pehlipora village in Shopian district in south Kashmir April 7, 2016. Two suspected militants, one of whom was Malla, were killed during a gunbattle with...more
