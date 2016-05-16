Editor's choice
Cast members Edgar Ramirez (L) and Ana De Armas pose with photographers during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) honors Officer Donald Thompson of the Los Angeles Police Department, who received first and second-degree burns while pulling a motorist to safety moments before their car burst into flames, with the Medal of Valor at...more
A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodia May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Members of the "Arrabel" cultural association prepare backstage before performing traditional dance and music during celebrations for Madrid's patron saint San Isidro (Saint Isidore) in Madrid, Spain, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A clothing shop displays its merchandise beside a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of the Jubilee audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alessaandro Bianchi
The devastated neighborhood of Abasand is shown after being ravaged by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Franson/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England, Britain May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 14, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Policemen beat a protester inside a building during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Chelsea's John Terry is thrown in the air by team mates after the game against Leicester city at Stamford Bridge, May 15, 2016. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien/Livepic
Denmark's goaltender Sebastian Dahm is seen in action during the game against Czech Republic at the IIHF World Championship in Moscow, Russia, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
President Barack Obama accepts an honorary degree at High Point Solutions Stadium during Rutgers University's 250th commencement exercises, New Brunswick, New Jersey, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge celebrate with Queen Elizabeth II during the final night of the Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations in Windsor, England, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris...more
Members of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) react as police seal off a hotel, preventing dissidents from holding a party congress, in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
A customer pets a cat while another looks at a menu inside "Meow" cafe, where diners can play, interact or adopt cats given away by their former owners or rescued from the streets, in Monterrey, Mexico, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A map of Europe is drawn by migrants on a wall inside an abandoned building at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Evzoni, Greece, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A representative of Makinarium production, specialized in special visual effects, displays a latex mask for horror movie on a stand inside the Festival Palace during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Regis...more
Bayern Munich's Pep Guardiola and Xabi Alonso celebrate during the game against Hannover 96 at the Allianz-Arena, Munich, Germany, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Children attend a war safety awareness class conducted by civil defense members, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A view of beached jellyfishes at a beach of Cucao town at Chiloe island in Chile, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
The recovered first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is transported to the SpaceX hangar at historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 14, 2016. The vehicle was launched on May 6 and returned to land a short...more
Cast members Russel Crowe reacts as he arrives on red carpet for the screening of the film "The Nice Guys" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, boxes during a Heads Together mental health campaign launch in Stratford, East London, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool
Everton's Tim Howard reacts during the lap of honor at the end of the match against Norwich City at Goodison Park, May 15, 2016. Howard made his 414th and final appearance for the club. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/Livepic
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man combs his beard after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Paramilitary policemen take part in a training in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
