Editor's choice
Emergency personnel escort a man who was detained after he drove his pickup truck onto the National Mall in Washington, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands in a building earmarked for demolition in the Mathare neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2016. Kenya's authorities tore down a badly built residential block in the poor Nairobi district on Tuesday, one of more than 250 shoddy...more
A little child rides his toy bike as Belgian prison officers demonstrate behind the Saint-Gilles prison where guards have been on strike for three weeks in a protest over pay cuts and working conditions in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2016....more
Party leader Julius Malema and members of his Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) clash with Parliamentary security as they are evicted from the chamber in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protestors clash with riot police during a demonstration against French labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in...more
Cast members Edgar Ramirez (L) and Ana De Armas pose with photographers during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A protester wears a garbage can during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her...more
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Two makeup artists simultaneously touch up a model's face backstage before the Manning Cartel catwalk show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Wrestlers exercise at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the Bengal mud wrestling championships, in Kolkata, India May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl sits on her boat at a Bak Angrout dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province in Cambodia May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Ukraine's Andriy Govorov competes during the men's 50m butterfly semi-final event at the European Aquatics Championships in London, Britain, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
President Barack Obama honors Officer Donald Thompson of the Los Angeles Police Department, who received first and second-degree burns while pulling a motorist to safety moments before their car burst into flames, with the Medal of Valor at the White...more
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man combs his beard after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Leicester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy and fans during the parade in Leicester City, May 16, 2016. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Policemen beat a protester inside a building during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A worker is silhouetted in a building that is under construction in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Skateboarders ride beneath the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in Queens, New York, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the "Arrabel" cultural association prepare backstage before performing traditional dance and music during celebrations for Madrid's patron saint San Isidro (Saint Isidore) in Madrid, Spain, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) shoots the basketball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (L) and forward Serge Ibaka (R) during the second half in game one of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at...more
Aelane Vasquez, 9, reads with Leslie Hight, a therapy dog handler for New York Therapy Animals, and Izzy, a Reading Education Assistance Dog therapy dog, at Public School 57 in Spanish Harlem, New York, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A staff walks past robots serving at a nursery home in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A nail house is removed from a road in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors surround a burning scooter during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A pinata of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of various campaign signs decorating a wall as members of the Democratic Party of Orange County prepare to canvass a neighborhood in Orange, California May 15, 2016....more
Two men stand on a balcony of a guest room aboard the world's largest cruise ship, the 361-meter long Harmony of the Seas, berthed in port ahead of its maiden voyage, in Southampton, Britain May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Villagers carry a woman on a chair through a flooded road after they moved out from their houses in Biyagama, Sri Lanka May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Palestinians ride a horse-drawn cart on a beach at Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
