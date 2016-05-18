Editor's choice
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave on a motorcycle during clashes with riot policemen during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Undated picture released May 18, 2016 by Nigeria army of rescued Chibok schoolgirl and her baby in Maiduguri, Nigeria. She was kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Chibok more than two years ago. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS
A paddle boarder makes his way to the water as the space shuttle fuel tank ET-94 arrives by barge for its eventual placement at the California Science Center in Marina del Rey, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Chicks dyed to draw attention are offered for sale at a small poultry market in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, looks at a picture as he waits for a meeting with Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) (not pictured) at Hart Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2016....more
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
New York Police Department officers stand around a covered body after a shooting in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Fire Department members attend to a fire call in Harlem, New York May 17, 2016. Commuter rail service in and out of New York City's Grand Central Terminal was suspended during the evening rush hour on Tuesday due to a fire under a section of...more
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour during Australian Fashion Week, Sydney, Australia May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A protester wears a garbage can during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Carolina Parsons poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pope Francis gestures at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man throws a fire extinguisher at Parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town,...more
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in...more
A man stands in a building earmarked for demolition in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2016. Kenya's authorities tore down a badly built residential block in the poor Nairobi district on Tuesday, one of more than 250 shoddy...more
Emergency personnel escort a man who was detained after he drove his pickup truck onto the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Lords gather to witness Yeoman warders take part in the traditional "ceremonial search" in the Prince's chamber in the houses of Parliament before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016....more
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, India, April 19, 2016. Kalara says she has no option but to tether her...more
A little child rides his toy bike as Belgian prison officers demonstrate behind the Saint-Gilles prison where guards have been on strike for three weeks in a protest over pay cuts and working conditions in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2016....more
Protestors clash with riot police during a demonstration against French labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson, California, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A protester against visiting Zhang Dejiang, the chairman of China's National People's Congress, confronts police in Hong Kong May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is driven by carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Homeless couple Kiran Rana (R) and Vishal Rana (L) help their son Kanish Rana, 6, with his studies outside a closed shop on a pavement in Kolkata, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A police car burns during a demonstration against police violence and against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Women shout slogans during a protest against Brazil's interim President Michel Temer and in support of suspended President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a screen as she delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
