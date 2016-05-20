Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 20, 2016 | 8:55am EDT

Editor's choice

Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 24
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honor of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honor of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honor of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
3 / 24
Hannah Wodaje, president of San Francisco State University's Black Student Union, raises her hand after a police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old woman in a reportedly stolen car in San Francisco, California, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Hannah Wodaje, president of San Francisco State University's Black Student Union, raises her hand after a police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old woman in a reportedly stolen car in San Francisco, California, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Hannah Wodaje, president of San Francisco State University's Black Student Union, raises her hand after a police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old woman in a reportedly stolen car in San Francisco, California, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 24
Children sit on a window sill at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Children sit on a window sill at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Children sit on a window sill at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Close
5 / 24
Family members of victims mourn at a cemetery in Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Family members of victims mourn at a cemetery in Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Family members of victims mourn at a cemetery in Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
6 / 24
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, gestures at a park in Bogota, Colombia, where medicine and medical supplies for Lopez will be collected and brought to Venezuela, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, gestures at a park in Bogota, Colombia, where medicine and medical supplies for Lopez will be collected and brought to Venezuela, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, gestures at a park in Bogota, Colombia, where medicine and medical supplies for Lopez will be collected and brought to Venezuela, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Close
7 / 24
Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for pets. Other customers choose to stuff their dead pets to turn them into an even more tangible reminder. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for pets. Other customers choose to stuff their dead pets to turn them into an even more tangible reminder. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 24
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while responding to questions after delivering an apology in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2016 following a physical altercation the previous day. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while responding to questions after delivering an apology in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2016 following a physical altercation the previous day....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while responding to questions after delivering an apology in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2016 following a physical altercation the previous day. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 24
Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers who were flying in an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris to Cairo react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers who were flying in an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris to Cairo react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers who were flying in an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris to Cairo react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 24
At least three were injured as rescuers search for anyone trapped after the 900-square-metre grass-covered roof of an indoor hall at a City University sports center collapsed in Hong Kong, China May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

At least three were injured as rescuers search for anyone trapped after the 900-square-metre grass-covered roof of an indoor hall at a City University sports center collapsed in Hong Kong, China May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
At least three were injured as rescuers search for anyone trapped after the 900-square-metre grass-covered roof of an indoor hall at a City University sports center collapsed in Hong Kong, China May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 24
Pilots of an Egyptian military plane take part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Pilots of an Egyptian military plane take part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Pilots of an Egyptian military plane take part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
12 / 24
A military helicopter carrying Binali Yildirim, the likely new leader of Turkey's ruling AK Party, and other government officials departs Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A military helicopter carrying Binali Yildirim, the likely new leader of Turkey's ruling AK Party, and other government officials departs Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A military helicopter carrying Binali Yildirim, the likely new leader of Turkey's ruling AK Party, and other government officials departs Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
13 / 24
Singer Iggy Pop poses during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Singer Iggy Pop poses during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Singer Iggy Pop poses during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 24
A boy sits next to a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A boy sits next to a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A boy sits next to a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Close
15 / 24
A model presents a creation from the fashion label Kakopieros during Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

A model presents a creation from the fashion label Kakopieros during Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A model presents a creation from the fashion label Kakopieros during Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 24
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appear together at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appear together at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appear together at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 24
Andy Bisek (blue) of the U.S. faces off with Kim Hyeon-Woo of South Korea as they wrestle in the Greco-Roman 75 kg/165 lbs "Beat the Streets" event in Times Square, New York, on May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Andy Bisek (blue) of the U.S. faces off with Kim Hyeon-Woo of South Korea as they wrestle in the Greco-Roman 75 kg/165 lbs "Beat the Streets" event in Times Square, New York, on May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Andy Bisek (blue) of the U.S. faces off with Kim Hyeon-Woo of South Korea as they wrestle in the Greco-Roman 75 kg/165 lbs "Beat the Streets" event in Times Square, New York, on May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 24
A protester carries a flare through teargas during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester carries a flare through teargas during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A protester carries a flare through teargas during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
19 / 24
Gymnasts perform during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) in Frankfurt, Germany, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gymnasts perform during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) in Frankfurt, Germany, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Gymnasts perform during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) in Frankfurt, Germany, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 24
Singer Katy Perry attends an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Singer Katy Perry attends an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Singer Katy Perry attends an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
21 / 24
A boy attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A boy attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
22 / 24
Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 24
Taiwan�s President Tsai Ing-wen looks on (L) as Chen Chien-jen swears in as Vice President in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Taipei Photojournalists Association/Pool

Taiwan�s President Tsai Ing-wen looks on (L) as Chen Chien-jen swears in as Vice President in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Taipei Photojournalists Association/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Taiwan�s President Tsai Ing-wen looks on (L) as Chen Chien-jen swears in as Vice President in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Taipei Photojournalists Association/Pool
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 19 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 18 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 17 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast