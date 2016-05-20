Editor's choice
Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20,...more
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honor of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters
Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Hannah Wodaje, president of San Francisco State University's Black Student Union, raises her hand after a police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old woman in a reportedly stolen car in San Francisco, California, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Children sit on a window sill at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Family members of victims mourn at a cemetery in Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, gestures at a park in Bogota, Colombia, where medicine and medical supplies for Lopez will be collected and brought to Venezuela, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while responding to questions after delivering an apology in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2016 following a physical altercation the previous day....more
Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers who were flying in an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris to Cairo react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo...more
At least three were injured as rescuers search for anyone trapped after the 900-square-metre grass-covered roof of an indoor hall at a City University sports center collapsed in Hong Kong, China May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pilots of an Egyptian military plane take part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV
A military helicopter carrying Binali Yildirim, the likely new leader of Turkey's ruling AK Party, and other government officials departs Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May...more
Singer Iggy Pop poses during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A boy sits next to a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A model presents a creation from the fashion label Kakopieros during Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appear together at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Andy Bisek (blue) of the U.S. faces off with Kim Hyeon-Woo of South Korea as they wrestle in the Greco-Roman 75 kg/165 lbs "Beat the Streets" event in Times Square, New York, on May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester carries a flare through teargas during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Nantes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gymnasts perform during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) in Frankfurt, Germany, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Singer Katy Perry attends an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A boy attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Taiwan�s President Tsai Ing-wen looks on (L) as Chen Chien-jen swears in as Vice President in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Taipei Photojournalists Association/Pool
