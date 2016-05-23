Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 23, 2016 | 7:55am EDT

Editor's Choice

Pink performs "Just Like Fire" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
The space shuttle Endeavour's external fuel tank ET-94 makes its way to the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators and riot police clash during a rally, as Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech inside the National Congress, in Valparaiso city, Chile May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A monkey sits on an idol of Buddha during celebrations on the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Children play on a slide as a rainbow forms overhead at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A vendor waits for customers at a market in an urban village under demolition in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A dog is seen following a deadly eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Gamber Village, North Sumatra, Indonesia May 22, 2016, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
X-ray picture shows a mug with a gold ring hidden under a false bottom at the Auschwitz Birkenau State Museum in Oswiecim, Poland May 6, 2016. Auschwitz Memorial/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Director Andrea Arnold (L), Jury Prize award winner for her film "American Honey", reacts next to actress Sasha Lane (2ndL) during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A car drives along a steppe road near the village of Bazandaikha in Khakassia region, Siberia, Russia, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Team Canada celebrates with the trophy during the victory ceremony after defeating Finland in the final game of the 2016 IIHF World Championships in Moscow May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Valery Danilenko, 55, owner of a cucumber farm located in the yard of his wooden house, plays the bayan or chromatic button accordion inside a greenhouse during a demonstration in the village of Tes, Minusinsk district of Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, May 21, 2016. Danilenko cultivates cucumbers for sale and believes that his daily musical concerts inside a greenhouse improve the growth and taste of cucumbers. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Bernie Sanders poses for a picture with the Rancho Buena Vista High School marching band after they played at a rally for Sanders at their high school in Vista, California, United States, May 22, 2016.REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A refugee woman hangs clothes to dry at the sun after heavy rainfall at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Director Ken Loach, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "I, Daniel Blake", reacts during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A dog is pulled out of a pool after a dog swimming contest in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Paris St Germain team celebrates with trophy after victory in their French Cup final soccer match against Olympique Marseille May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola and players celebrate after winning the German Cup in Berlin, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Cast member Mel Gibson poses during a photocall for the film "Blood Father" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan jumps as she serves the ball against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at the French Open May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Confiscated rare and protected wildlife products such as these stuffed Sumatran tiger skins are burned and destroyed during a ceremony by government forestry and wildlife officials in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
People slide down a rope from a bridge during a rescue training in Chongqing, China, May 22, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
