Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 24, 2016 | 11:20pm EDT

Editor's Choice

A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 25
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 25
An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 25
A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Close
4 / 25
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (C) attends a meeting with Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (centre, R) and Planning Minister Romero Juca (centre, L) in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (C) attends a meeting with Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (centre, R) and Planning Minister Romero Juca (centre, L) in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (C) attends a meeting with Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros (centre, R) and Planning Minister Romero Juca (centre, L) in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
5 / 25
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 25
Confiscated rare and protected wildlife products such as these stuffed Sumatran tiger skins are burned and destroyed during a ceremony by government forestry and wildlife officials in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS

Confiscated rare and protected wildlife products such as these stuffed Sumatran tiger skins are burned and destroyed during a ceremony by government forestry and wildlife officials in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2016 in this photo...more

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Confiscated rare and protected wildlife products such as these stuffed Sumatran tiger skins are burned and destroyed during a ceremony by government forestry and wildlife officials in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 25
President Barack Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
President Barack Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 25
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 25
Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) chairwoman Frauke Petry (C) arrives for a meeting with Nurhan Soykan, first deputy chairwoman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (centre L) and Sadiqu Al-Mousllie (centre 2nd L) member of the Syrian opposition in Germany, at a hotel in Berlin, Germany May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) chairwoman Frauke Petry (C) arrives for a meeting with Nurhan Soykan, first deputy chairwoman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (centre L) and Sadiqu Al-Mousllie (centre 2nd L) member of...more

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) chairwoman Frauke Petry (C) arrives for a meeting with Nurhan Soykan, first deputy chairwoman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (centre L) and Sadiqu Al-Mousllie (centre 2nd L) member of the Syrian opposition in Germany, at a hotel in Berlin, Germany May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
10 / 25
A forensic expert inspects a burnt building at the Pitakkiat Wittaya School in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A forensic expert inspects a burnt building at the Pitakkiat Wittaya School in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A forensic expert inspects a burnt building at the Pitakkiat Wittaya School in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 25
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian...more

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool.
Close
12 / 25
A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 23, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 23, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 23, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 25
A crane destroys over one million pirated music, movie and software CDs and DVDs in a campaign against piracy organised by the government in Algiers, Algeria May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A crane destroys over one million pirated music, movie and software CDs and DVDs in a campaign against piracy organised by the government in Algiers, Algeria May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A crane destroys over one million pirated music, movie and software CDs and DVDs in a campaign against piracy organised by the government in Algiers, Algeria May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
14 / 25
Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, May 23, 2016. Nero was acquitted on Monday of four charges in the 2015 death of black detainee Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, May 23, 2016. Nero was acquitted on Monday of four charges in the 2015 death of black detainee Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, May 23, 2016. Nero was acquitted on Monday of four charges in the 2015 death of black detainee Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
15 / 25
A car is seen on fire at the site of a drone strike believed to have killed Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar in southwest Pakistan in this still image taken from video, May 21, 2016. REUTERS

A car is seen on fire at the site of a drone strike believed to have killed Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar in southwest Pakistan in this still image taken from video, May 21, 2016. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A car is seen on fire at the site of a drone strike believed to have killed Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar in southwest Pakistan in this still image taken from video, May 21, 2016. REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
People check the site of a suicide bombing in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

People check the site of a suicide bombing in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
People check the site of a suicide bombing in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
17 / 25
Andy Murray reacts during his match against Radek Stepanek at the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Andy Murray reacts during his match against Radek Stepanek at the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Andy Murray reacts during his match against Radek Stepanek at the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 25
Riot police use a water-cannon to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) during a protest at the premises hosting the headquarters of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to demand the disbandment of the electoral body ahead of next year's election in Nairobi, Kenya, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot police use a water-cannon to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) during a protest at the premises hosting the headquarters of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to demand the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Riot police use a water-cannon to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) during a protest at the premises hosting the headquarters of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to demand the disbandment of the electoral body ahead of next year's election in Nairobi, Kenya, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
19 / 25
French workers and protesters stand near a burning barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the society SFDM near the oil refinery of Donges, France, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French workers and protesters stand near a burning barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the society SFDM near the oil refinery of Donges, France, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
French workers and protesters stand near a burning barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the society SFDM near the oil refinery of Donges, France, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 25
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb (L), Egyptian Imam of al-Azhar Mosque at the Vatican, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout

Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb (L), Egyptian Imam of al-Azhar Mosque at the Vatican, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb (L), Egyptian Imam of al-Azhar Mosque at the Vatican, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout
Close
21 / 25
Athletes exercise in the early morning in Iten, near the town of Eldoret, western Kenya, March 21, 2016. In Kenya's western town of Iten, known as the "Home of Champions" for drawing runners to train from around the world, athletes rise to pound the track and dirt roads at dawn. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Athletes exercise in the early morning in Iten, near the town of Eldoret, western Kenya, March 21, 2016. In Kenya's western town of Iten, known as the "Home of Champions" for drawing runners to train from around the world, athletes rise to pound the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Athletes exercise in the early morning in Iten, near the town of Eldoret, western Kenya, March 21, 2016. In Kenya's western town of Iten, known as the "Home of Champions" for drawing runners to train from around the world, athletes rise to pound the track and dirt roads at dawn. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
22 / 25
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 25
Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho walks to his house in London, Britain May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho walks to his house in London, Britain May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho walks to his house in London, Britain May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 25
A government soldier stands at the scene of a roadside bomb explosion at the KBB village in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A government soldier stands at the scene of a roadside bomb explosion at the KBB village in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A government soldier stands at the scene of a roadside bomb explosion at the KBB village in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 23 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 20 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 20 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 19 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast