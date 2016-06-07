Editor's Choice

Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 7, 2016

High tide begins to impact on beachfront homes already damaged by a weekend storm along the Pacific Ocean at Collaroy on the northern beaches of Sydney, June 7, 2016. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Lynwood, Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson.

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A specimen of the newly-discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colourful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Boxing fans pay their respects to late Muhammad Ali, former world heavy boxing champion at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (R) is about to shake hands with China's President Xi Jinping during the joint opening ceremony of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues and the 7th round of U.S.-China High-Level Consultation on People-to-People Exchange, in Beijing June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces carries a child as he assists civilians, who had fled their homes due to clashes, at Camp Tariq, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
People film with their phones and cameras during a flag-raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Employees of Joe's Pizza build a makeshift memorial to the late Muhammad Ali near a mural in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A helicopter flies above glowing embers as it makes a water drop run at the "Old Fire", which burned in Calabasas, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
A volunteer reacts during the YARKOcross colour run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (R), also known as "Shawkan", looks on with other journalists behind bars during their trial at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. The banner reads, "Hey Press Syndicate, why is there no support for 10 of us?" REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Israelis carry flags during a march marking Jerusalem Day, the anniversary of Israel's capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war, just outside Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Members of the Shi'ite Badr organisation inspect the remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Participants dressed as characters such as elves, dwarves, goblins and orcs from the J.R.R. Tolkien's novel "The Hobbit" re-enact the "Battle of Five Armies" in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A swimmer is hit by a wave as he enters the water as severe weather, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, hits the eastern coast of Australia at Clovelly Beach in Sydney, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shoots a bow and arrow as he participates in a Naadam ceremony, a competition which traditionally includes horse racing, Mongolian wrestling and archery, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy after beating Serena Williams at the French Open, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Students study at a school ahead of China's annual national college entrance exam or "gaokao" in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the remodeled Mangyongdae children's camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 4, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A man holds a sign while advertising a temporary store selling artwork referencing U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made by the artist Hanksy in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Riot police watch as far-right supporters take part in a demonstration march in Dortmund, Germany, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Tennis - French Open Men's Singles Final match - Roland Garros - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Andy Murray of Britain - Paris, France - 05/06/16. Djokovic celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Thousands of people take park in a candlelight vigil to mark the 27th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
