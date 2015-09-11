Editor's choice
Refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on a beach full of life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and...more
A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. On Friday people will mark the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Jim...more
A Cook County Sheriff police officer (L) points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman September 10, 2015....more
Macedonian soldiers try to keep migrants and refugees under control before they cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created...more
People gather at the "Tribute in Light" in Lower Manhattan, New York, September 9, 2015. The tribute was lit two days ahead of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. Greece asked the European Union for aid to prevent it being overwhelmed by refugees, as a...more
Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: scientists...more
A reveller covered in paint takes part during the annual Cascamorras festival in Guadix, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, September 9, 2015. Queen Elizabeth officialy opened the new Scottish Borders Railway on the day she became Britain's longest reigning monarch....more
A young migrant from Morocco tries to hide in a fairground truck heading to board a ferry to continental Spain, in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, September 7, 2015. Spanish police on Monday found 52 illegal migrants hiding in trucks...more
A boy looks out of a makeshift shelter set up after a fire destroyed hundreds of dwellings in Kapuk Raya area of north Jakarta, September 9, 2015. Around 300 dwellings in the densely populated area built beside factories were destroyed, leaving more...more
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. War planes from a Saudi-led military alliance bombed targets throughout Yemen's capital Sanaa on Thursday, in...more
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on...more
Television personality Jimmy Fallon and actor and singer Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen as they attend the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open...more
Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) faces off with challenger Andre Berto during a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas September 9, 2015. Mayweather will defend his titles against Berto at the MGM...more
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. The new $50 million visitors center at the heart of a national memorial created out of the crash site will be formally...more
A woman with a Syrian opposition flag draped over her shoulders embraces and kisses a girl as they take part in a protest in solidarity with the refugees from Syria, in Malaga, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. Spain is ready to accept as many...more
A pile of garbage is seen blocking an entrance to a residential building as workers clean up one of its apartments, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, September 9, 2015. According to local media, authorities have started cleaning out the apartment...more
Ethnic Kayan women stand as they wait for Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to give a speech during her campaign for the upcoming general election, in Demoso, Kayah state, September 10, 2015. Suu Kyi will take her campaign straight to the...more
A woman is carried by a Japan Self-Defense Force member after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki...more
Moroccan surfer Aboubakar Bouaouda rides his wave at Casablanca Beach, also known as the Pepsi spot during the World Surf League's (WSL) QuiksilverPro surfing competition, the first ever in Morocco in Casablanca, Morocco, September 10, 2015....more
A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. Over the past nine days, the coastguard estimates Greek authorities have moved close...more
Workers look on as a car is stranded in a sinkhole on a street in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, September 9, 2015. The driver managed to get out of the car unharmed and no one was injured during the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
