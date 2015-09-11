Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2015 | 8:25pm EDT

Editor's choice

Refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on a beach full of life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on a beach full of life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on a beach full of life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
1 / 28
A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. On Friday people will mark the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Jim Young

A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. On Friday people will mark the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. On Friday people will mark the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 28
A Cook County Sheriff police officer (L) points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer (L) points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Cook County Sheriff police officer (L) points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 28
Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman September 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 28
Macedonian soldiers try to keep migrants and refugees under control before they cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Macedonian soldiers try to keep migrants and refugees under control before they cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Macedonian soldiers try to keep migrants and refugees under control before they cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 28
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 28
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created a blanket of smog over Southeast Asia, threatening them with sanctions if they are found responsible, a government minister said on Tuesday. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created a blanket of smog over Southeast Asia, threatening them with sanctions if they are found responsible, a government minister said on Tuesday. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 28
People gather at the "Tribute in Light" in Lower Manhattan, New York, September 9, 2015. The tribute was lit two days ahead of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather at the "Tribute in Light" in Lower Manhattan, New York, September 9, 2015. The tribute was lit two days ahead of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
People gather at the "Tribute in Light" in Lower Manhattan, New York, September 9, 2015. The tribute was lit two days ahead of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 28
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. Greece asked the European Union for aid to prevent it being overwhelmed by refugees, as a minister said arrivals on Lesbos had swollen to three times as many as the island could handle. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. Greece asked the European Union for aid to prevent it being overwhelmed by refugees, as a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. Greece asked the European Union for aid to prevent it being overwhelmed by refugees, as a minister said arrivals on Lesbos had swollen to three times as many as the island could handle. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
9 / 28
Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: scientists reported on Thursday that the newly discovered ancient species related to humans also appeared to bury its dead. Fossils of the creature were unearthed in a deep cave near the famed sites of Sterkfontein and Swartkrans, treasure troves 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Johannesburg that have yielded pieces of the puzzle of human evolution for decades. The new species has been named 'Homo naledi', in honour of the "Rising Star" cave where it was found. Naledi means "star" in South Africa's Sesotho language. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: scientists...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: scientists reported on Thursday that the newly discovered ancient species related to humans also appeared to bury its dead. Fossils of the creature were unearthed in a deep cave near the famed sites of Sterkfontein and Swartkrans, treasure troves 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Johannesburg that have yielded pieces of the puzzle of human evolution for decades. The new species has been named 'Homo naledi', in honour of the "Rising Star" cave where it was found. Naledi means "star" in South Africa's Sesotho language. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 28
A reveller covered in paint takes part during the annual Cascamorras festival in Guadix, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A reveller covered in paint takes part during the annual Cascamorras festival in Guadix, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A reveller covered in paint takes part during the annual Cascamorras festival in Guadix, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
11 / 28
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, September 9, 2015. Queen Elizabeth officialy opened the new Scottish Borders Railway on the day she became Britain's longest reigning monarch. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, September 9, 2015. Queen Elizabeth officialy opened the new Scottish Borders Railway on the day she became Britain's longest reigning monarch....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, September 9, 2015. Queen Elizabeth officialy opened the new Scottish Borders Railway on the day she became Britain's longest reigning monarch. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Close
12 / 28
A young migrant from Morocco tries to hide in a fairground truck heading to board a ferry to continental Spain, in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, September 7, 2015. Spanish police on Monday found 52 illegal migrants hiding in trucks carrying attractions from an annual funfair in the north African enclave of Melilla that were heading to central Spain. The operation, which takes place every year, began early on Monday just as the festivities ended. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A young migrant from Morocco tries to hide in a fairground truck heading to board a ferry to continental Spain, in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, September 7, 2015. Spanish police on Monday found 52 illegal migrants hiding in trucks...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A young migrant from Morocco tries to hide in a fairground truck heading to board a ferry to continental Spain, in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, September 7, 2015. Spanish police on Monday found 52 illegal migrants hiding in trucks carrying attractions from an annual funfair in the north African enclave of Melilla that were heading to central Spain. The operation, which takes place every year, began early on Monday just as the festivities ended. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
13 / 28
A boy looks out of a makeshift shelter set up after a fire destroyed hundreds of dwellings in Kapuk Raya area of north Jakarta, September 9, 2015. Around 300 dwellings in the densely populated area built beside factories were destroyed, leaving more than 1,000 people without shelter, local media reported. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A boy looks out of a makeshift shelter set up after a fire destroyed hundreds of dwellings in Kapuk Raya area of north Jakarta, September 9, 2015. Around 300 dwellings in the densely populated area built beside factories were destroyed, leaving more...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A boy looks out of a makeshift shelter set up after a fire destroyed hundreds of dwellings in Kapuk Raya area of north Jakarta, September 9, 2015. Around 300 dwellings in the densely populated area built beside factories were destroyed, leaving more than 1,000 people without shelter, local media reported. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
14 / 28
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. War planes from a Saudi-led military alliance bombed targets throughout Yemen's capital Sanaa on Thursday, in what witnesses described as the fiercest series of attacks on the city in over five months of war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. War planes from a Saudi-led military alliance bombed targets throughout Yemen's capital Sanaa on Thursday, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. War planes from a Saudi-led military alliance bombed targets throughout Yemen's capital Sanaa on Thursday, in what witnesses described as the fiercest series of attacks on the city in over five months of war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 28
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 28
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on Wednesday and set off on foot towards the motorway, police said on their website. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on Wednesday and set off on foot towards the motorway, police said on their website. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 28
Television personality Jimmy Fallon and actor and singer Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen as they attend the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Television personality Jimmy Fallon and actor and singer Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen as they attend the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Television personality Jimmy Fallon and actor and singer Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen as they attend the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 28
Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) faces off with challenger Andre Berto during a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas September 9, 2015. Mayweather will defend his titles against Berto at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 12 in what he says will be his final fight. REUTERS/Las VegasSun/Steve Marcus

Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) faces off with challenger Andre Berto during a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas September 9, 2015. Mayweather will defend his titles against Berto at the MGM...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Undefeated WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) faces off with challenger Andre Berto during a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas September 9, 2015. Mayweather will defend his titles against Berto at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 12 in what he says will be his final fight. REUTERS/Las VegasSun/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 28
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. The new $50 million visitors center at the heart of a national memorial created out of the crash site will be formally dedicated on Thursday, a day before ceremonies mark the fourteenth anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil. REUTERS/Mark Makela

United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. The new $50 million visitors center at the heart of a national memorial created out of the crash site will be formally...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. The new $50 million visitors center at the heart of a national memorial created out of the crash site will be formally dedicated on Thursday, a day before ceremonies mark the fourteenth anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 28
A woman with a Syrian opposition flag draped over her shoulders embraces and kisses a girl as they take part in a protest in solidarity with the refugees from Syria, in Malaga, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. Spain is ready to accept as many refugees as proposed by the European Commission, the country said on Tuesday, a sharp change of heart after arguing it was being asked to take too many. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman with a Syrian opposition flag draped over her shoulders embraces and kisses a girl as they take part in a protest in solidarity with the refugees from Syria, in Malaga, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. Spain is ready to accept as many...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A woman with a Syrian opposition flag draped over her shoulders embraces and kisses a girl as they take part in a protest in solidarity with the refugees from Syria, in Malaga, southern Spain, September 9, 2015. Spain is ready to accept as many refugees as proposed by the European Commission, the country said on Tuesday, a sharp change of heart after arguing it was being asked to take too many. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 28
A pile of garbage is seen blocking an entrance to a residential building as workers clean up one of its apartments, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, September 9, 2015. According to local media, authorities have started cleaning out the apartment of an elderly woman, with the help of her son. The authorities were acting on persistent complaints from the surrounding residents due to the woman's collection and storage of trash in her home. REUTERS/Stringer

A pile of garbage is seen blocking an entrance to a residential building as workers clean up one of its apartments, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, September 9, 2015. According to local media, authorities have started cleaning out the apartment...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A pile of garbage is seen blocking an entrance to a residential building as workers clean up one of its apartments, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, September 9, 2015. According to local media, authorities have started cleaning out the apartment of an elderly woman, with the help of her son. The authorities were acting on persistent complaints from the surrounding residents due to the woman's collection and storage of trash in her home. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 28
Ethnic Kayan women stand as they wait for Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to give a speech during her campaign for the upcoming general election, in Demoso, Kayah state, September 10, 2015. Suu Kyi will take her campaign straight to the camp of a close presidential ally on Thursday as she tours the country ahead of Myanmar's first general election since the end of military rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Ethnic Kayan women stand as they wait for Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to give a speech during her campaign for the upcoming general election, in Demoso, Kayah state, September 10, 2015. Suu Kyi will take her campaign straight to the...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Ethnic Kayan women stand as they wait for Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to give a speech during her campaign for the upcoming general election, in Demoso, Kayah state, September 10, 2015. Suu Kyi will take her campaign straight to the camp of a close presidential ally on Thursday as she tours the country ahead of Myanmar's first general election since the end of military rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
23 / 28
A woman is carried by a Japan Self-Defense Force member after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. Japan evacuated about 100,000 people from their homes on Thursday, after rare torrential rains unleashed floods that left at least two people missing and stranded many more when rivers surged over their banks. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman is carried by a Japan Self-Defense Force member after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A woman is carried by a Japan Self-Defense Force member after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. Japan evacuated about 100,000 people from their homes on Thursday, after rare torrential rains unleashed floods that left at least two people missing and stranded many more when rivers surged over their banks. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 28
Moroccan surfer Aboubakar Bouaouda rides his wave at Casablanca Beach, also known as the Pepsi spot during the World Surf League's (WSL) QuiksilverPro surfing competition, the first ever in Morocco in Casablanca, Morocco, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Moroccan surfer Aboubakar Bouaouda rides his wave at Casablanca Beach, also known as the Pepsi spot during the World Surf League's (WSL) QuiksilverPro surfing competition, the first ever in Morocco in Casablanca, Morocco, September 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Moroccan surfer Aboubakar Bouaouda rides his wave at Casablanca Beach, also known as the Pepsi spot during the World Surf League's (WSL) QuiksilverPro surfing competition, the first ever in Morocco in Casablanca, Morocco, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
25 / 28
A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. Over the past nine days, the coastguard estimates Greek authorities have moved close to 18,000 refugees from Lesbos to the mainland. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. Over the past nine days, the coastguard estimates Greek authorities have moved close...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. Over the past nine days, the coastguard estimates Greek authorities have moved close to 18,000 refugees from Lesbos to the mainland. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
26 / 28
Workers look on as a car is stranded in a sinkhole on a street in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, September 9, 2015. The driver managed to get out of the car unharmed and no one was injured during the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers look on as a car is stranded in a sinkhole on a street in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, September 9, 2015. The driver managed to get out of the car unharmed and no one was injured during the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Workers look on as a car is stranded in a sinkhole on a street in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, September 9, 2015. The driver managed to get out of the car unharmed and no one was injured during the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 28
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 09 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 08 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 07 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast