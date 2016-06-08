Editor's Choice

An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor...more

An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University. The android is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

