Editor's Choice

Wed Jun 8, 2016

U.S. heavy equipment is being dropped from a plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Forensic experts (L) and firefighters stand beside a Turkish police bus which was targeted in a bomb attack in a central Istanbul district, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A zoo performer smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, in Chonburi province, east of Bangkok,Thailand, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
High tide begins to impact on beachfront homes already damaged by a weekend storm along the Pacific Ocean at Collaroy on the northern beaches of Sydney, June 7, 2016. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University. The android is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A Muslim cleric leads the afternoon prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Novak Djokovic celebrates with ball girls after his match against Andy Murray at the French Open. REUTERS/Nicolas Gouhier/FFT/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Reception class school children show off their drawings of a mural, attributed to graffiti artist Banksy, painted on the outside of a class room at the Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol, Britain June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Boxing fans pay their respects to late Muhammad Ali, former world heavy boxing champion at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, winks as he arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (left) and retired Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (second left) look on as President Barack Obama (middle) holds an honorary Broncos jersey at a ceremony honoring the NFL Super Bowl Champion Broncos in the Rose Garden at The White House June 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Activists talk in front of photos from Brazilian photographer Marcio Freitas, during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against rape and violence against women on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Civil defense members carry the dead body of a girl at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Marjeh neighborhood, Syria, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A Special Task Force (STF) bomb disposal team member stands guard on a main road next to parts of a mortar bomb after an explosion inside the country's largest ammunition dumps where the army stores heavy weapons in Kosgama, Sri Lanka June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Children watch participants of the Bela Negara - "defend the nation" - programme as they train at a training centre in Rumpin, Bogor, West Java, Indonesia June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A specimen of the newly-discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colorful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts as she is crowned Miss USA by Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan (R) during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus.

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
An official inspects the wreckage of a passenger train after it crashed into the back of a freight train as a barge with a Belgian flag drives past, in the eastern Belgian municipality of Saint-Georges-Sur-Meuse, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A Muslim woman (L) reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
