Editor's Choice

Thu Jun 9, 2016

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a protest against government education reforms in Valparaiso city, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Boston Red Sox left fielder Chris Young jumps for the ball as it goes over the wall on a solo home run by left fielder Mac Williamson in San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders walks with President Obama to the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Professional body artist Dino Helvida (R), 27, inspects Kaitlin, 28, from the United States, as she is suspended from hooks pierced through her skin in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers pass by a pile of rubbish bags on the Grands boulevards in Paris, France, during a strike by garbage collectors and sewer workers of the city of Paris to protest the labour reforms law proposal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A man painted in black poses at his house as he gets ready to take part in the annual "Lok Ta Pring Ka-Ek" religious festival, to pray for fortune and rain for the rice fields at the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An aerial performance featuring 100 illuminated drones fly above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near a woman looking out a doorway in a village, on the outskirts of Manbij city, after they took control of it from Islamic State forces, Aleppo province, Syria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union (KCU), in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing, in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2016. Pavlensky is on trial following a street performance, which involved setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in November 2015, according to local media. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Workers look at a large sinkhole in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A woman wipes the tears of an honour guard as he stands next to the coffin of police officer Kadir Cihan Karagozlu who was killed in Tuesday's car bomb attack on a police bus, at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A man crosses to Boca del Grita in Venezuela, carrying a plastic bag, through a river opposite the border town of Puerto Santander, Colombia, June 3, 2016. Picture taken from the Colombia side of the Venezuela-Colombia border. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
President Barack Obama talks to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during a break in a taping of the show, to air Thursday night, at NBC's Rockefeller Center studios in New York, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A damaged police station is seen after a car bomb attack in Midyat in southeastern Mardin province, Turkey, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Police Officer Keith Flood trains with his K-9 partner Doc, a German Shepherd, inside the "warehouse room" at the new MTA Police Department Canine Training Center in Stormville, New York, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Families participate at a ceremony to pray for the students taking China's annual National College Entrance Exam which finishes today at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Graffiti is seen on a wall of the Darul Aman palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro hold a flag during a rally in support of the government's food distribution programs in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government's food distribution programs in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Idlib city, Syria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Chinese tourist gestures as she is photographed by compatriots in front of the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) in Ronda, southern Spain, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
The casket of Tuskegee Airman, and former U.S. Olympic medal winner Second Lieutenant Malvin Greston Whitfield, is carried to his grave by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A giant soccer ball is suspended under the Eiffel Tower near the fan zone at the Champs de Mars for Euro 2016, June 8 ,2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A truck loaded with cows is driven to the slaughterhouse during the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
The images of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Participants compete during the 'Festival of Possibilities', an annual sports, fitness and dancing event for people aged over 55, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
