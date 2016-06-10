Editor's Choice
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a protest against government education reforms in Valparaiso city, Chile, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A migrant sits on his bed at an immigration centre in the Sicilian town of Caltagirone, Italy April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) walks with President Barack Obama to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Professional body artist Dino Helvida (R), 27, inspects Kaitlin, 28, from the United States, as she is suspended from hooks pierced through her skin in Zagreb, Croatia June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, India on June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An aerial performance featuring 100 illuminated drones fly above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Salma Selenica, 12, (L) adjusts the headscarf of her sister Layla, 8, ahead of the jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, for the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man painted in black poses at his house as he gets ready to take part in the annual "Lok Ta Pring Ka-Ek" religious festival, to pray for fortune and rain for the rice fields at the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang...more
Boston Red Sox left fielder Chris Young (30) jumps for the ball as it goes over the wall on a solo home run by left fielder Mac Williamson (not pictured) during the eighth inning at AT&T Park San Francisco, CA, June 8, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kelley...more
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A tiger yawns next to a piglet at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, in Chonburi province, Thailand, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
This official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth with her husband, Prince Philip, and was taken at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain just after Easter 2016. Annie Leibovitz/Handout via...more
Watkin Tudor Jones from Die Antwoord, the South African rap duo, performs in Rishon Lezion's Live Park Amphitheatre, near Tel Aviv, Israel, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Soldiers pass by a pile of rubbish bags on the Grands boulevards in Paris, France, during a strike by garbage collectors and sewer workers of the city of Paris to protest the labour reforms law proposal, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Cast member Ellen DeGeneres squirts tequila during a gag for her television show at the premiere of "Finding Dory" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Children play next to a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej placed in celebration of the king's 88th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, waves from inside a police van outside of a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, India June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is pictured as a student at Lake Waban at Wellesley College in the town of Wellesley, west of Boston, Massachusetts, courtesy of Wellesley College Archives. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via...more
